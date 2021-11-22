Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – Nov. 22, 2021 Today Updated 10:23 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. x—subject to blackout. Check your TV guide for latest updates. TODAY TIME TV CH HT BASKETBALL: NBA Nets at Cavaliers 2 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* 76ers at Kings 5 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* BASKETBALL: College Men Maui Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin 9 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Maui Invitational: Houston vs. Butler 11:30 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Ohio State at Seton Hall 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 J’ville Classic: Loyola Marymount vs. SMU 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Illinois at Cincinnati 1:30 p.m. ESPNN NA/225* 72 Cornell at Penn State 1:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* Virginia at Georgia 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 Charleston Southern at Georgia Tech 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA California at Florida 3:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 J’ville Classic: Florida St. vs. Missouri 3:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Western Michigan at Iowa 3:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* Maui Invitational: Oregon vs. Chaminade 4 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 Arkansas at Kansas State 4 p.m. ESPNN NA/225* 72 Winthrop at Washington State 4 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* The Citadel at Duke 4 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA TCU at Santa Clara 5:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Gonzaga at Central Michigan 6 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 Dixie State at USC 6 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* Maui Invitational: Saint Mary’s vs. Notre Dame 6:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Pepperdine at Fresno State 8 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 FOOTBALL: NFL Giants at Buccaneers 3 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 HOCKEY Ducks at Predators 3 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Ducks at Predators 3 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82* Golden Knights at Blues 3 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93* TENNIS World Team Tennis 1 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* Tuesday TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: mlb 2021 All-MLB Team 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95 BASKETBALL: nba Lakers at Knicks 2:30 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69 Lakers at Knicks 2:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 Nuggets at Trail Blazers 5 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 Mavericks at Clippers 5:30 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82* BASKETBALL: College Men Maui Invitational: consolation, Teams TBA 9:30 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Maui Invitational: semifinal, Teams TBA noon ESPN 22/222 70 Roman Legends Classic: consolation, Teams TBA noon ESPN2 21/224 74 Buffalo at Stephen F. Austin State 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Hall of Fame Classic: third place, Teams TBA 2 p.m. ESPNN NA/225* 72 UNC-Asheville at North Carolina 2 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* St. Francis (NY) at St. John’s 2 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* Jackson State at Indiana 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* Roman Legends Classic: final, Teams TBA 2:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Maui Invitational: semifinal, Teams TBA 3 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Kennesaw State at Wake Forest 3 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA Illinois State at Saint Louis 3:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Roman Legends Classic: final, Teams TBA 2:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Tennessee State at Nebraska 4 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* Hall of Fame Classic: final, Teams TBA 4:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Gonzaga at UCLA 5 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 North Carolina A&T at Stanford 5 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* BASKETBALL: College woMen Utah State at BYU 9 a.m. BYUTV NA/409 68 Troy at Missouri 3 p.m. SEC NA/220 40* Soccer MLS: Orlando City at Nashville 3 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 CONCACAF: Guastatoya at Comunicaciones 5 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* MLS: Real Salt Lake at Sounders 5:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 TENNIS World Team Tennis 1 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* Volleyball: College women Baylor at Oklahoma 1 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82* RADIO Today TIME STATION NFL: Giants at Buccaneers 3 p.m. 1500-AM Tuesday TIME STATION No broadcasts scheduled. Previous Story Hawaii Rainbow Wahine basketball team wins first game of the season, 71-68 against Portland State Next Story Scoreboard