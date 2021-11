Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Brown water advisories against entering the ocean have been issued for the beachwaters at Laniakea and Chun’s Reef on Oahu’s North Shore.

The advisories were announced at 3:30 p.m. Monday by the state Department of Health Clean Water Branch.

“Heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters” at the popular surf sites; Laniakea, where a mauka parking lot recently reopened, is also a perpetual draw for hopeful honu viewers.

Health and safety threats in stormwater runoff can include pathogens, pesticides, chemicals and human and animal fecal matter, “due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer (and) manholes,” the advisory warned.

It added that dead animals and debris can also be carried makai by flood waters.

In addition to staying out of the ocean at Chun’s and Laniakea until the advisory is lifted, the public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff.

“Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out,” said the advisory, which will be ongoing pending further notification.

Also Monday, a brown water advisory for Haleiwa Beach Park was cancelled.

For more info and to subscribe to free email beachwater advisories, visit eha-cloud.doh.hawaii.gov/cwb .