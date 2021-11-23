comscore Off the News: Yet another Red Hill fuel spill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Yet another Red Hill fuel spill

  • Today
  • Updated 7:33 p.m.

The Navy’s Red Hill Underground Fuel Facility suffered another spill over the weekend, this time of about 14,000 gallons of fuel and water. The Navy says — again — that it was a case of no harm done. Read more

