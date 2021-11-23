Off the News: Yet another Red Hill fuel spill

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Navy’s Red Hill Underground Fuel Facility suffered another spill over the weekend, this time of about 14,000 gallons of fuel and water. The Navy says — again — that it was a case of no harm done.

Bad optics, though, at a bad time for the facility, which is seeking a five-year extension on its state permit to stay in operation. These fuel tanks sit above an aquifer that supplies most of Oahu with drinking water. So the news may be numbing — another week, another leak — but let’s never forget the stakes.

Restaurant cards are back

A large part of the holidays is to eat, drink and be merry, right? That’s what the relaunched Hawaii Restaurant Card Business Holiday Card program is counting on: offering companies the chance to buy the gift cards for valued employees and clients. The debit cards — in $25, $50 and $100 amounts — can then be used toward food and drink at struggling local eateries and bars.

American Savings Bank’s goal to distribute 50,000 cards would inject some $2.5 million into the food-and- beverage industry. So to companies with the wherewithal: Time to play Santa. Orders placed by Friday (asbhawaii.com/HRC) will get the cards by Dec. 10; orders placed Nov. 26-Dec. 10 will be received by Dec. 31.