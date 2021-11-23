comscore Editorial: State system fails foster children | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: State system fails foster children

  • Today
  • Updated 7:29 p.m.

The heartbreaking fate of 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua has sent shockwaves through her home town of Waimanalo — through the whole state, in fact. As painful as it is to contemplate her alleged abuse at the hands of her adoptive parents, Hawaii cannot afford to look away. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Why has foster care policy gone unused?

Scroll Up