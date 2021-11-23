A ‘pizza’ my heart

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

National Pizza Month may have officially been in October, but let’s be real — this type of pie is a true comfort food, no matter the time of the year. The next time you’re craving ‘za, check out the following spots. Read more

National Pizza Month may have officially been in October, but let’s be real — this type of pie is a true comfort food, no matter the time of the year. The next time you’re craving ‘za, check out the following spots.

Brick Fire Tavern

Locally owned Brick Fire Tavern is known for its craft Neapolitan pizza, fresh pasta and vibrant Italian flavors. The eatery opened last September in Kaimuki (it moved from its former Chinatown location), and craft pizzas are still the star of its menu.

In 2018, Brick Fire Tavern was the first Oahu restaurant to be awarded the Vera Pizza Napoletana (True Neapolitan Pizza) certification by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana. In the United States, only 97 restaurants have been awarded this designation, with just two located in Hawaii. You can see the wood-fire brick oven within the Kaimuki restaurant — the smoldering embers of local kiawe wood heat the oven to 900 degrees Fahrenheit, which means these Napoletana pizzas are perfectly cooked in just 90 seconds.

The most popular pizzas are margherita, Mamma Mia!, funghi and Shrimp Truck. November’s pizza special is called the Stretchy Pants and is made with turkey gravy, Thanksgiving stuffing, Pono Pork sausage, cranberry balsamic drizzle and fried sage.

Brick Fire Tavern

3447 Waialae Ave.,Honolulu

808-379-2430

brickfiretavern.com

Instagram: @brickfiretavern

Ili Ili Cash & Carry

There are lots of pizzas to choose from at Ili Ili Cash & Carry, ranging from margherita and funghi to spicy meatball and Loverboy (the latter comes with anchovies). Staples, like pepperoni, range from $23 to $25; specialty pizzas like the Ili Ili Supreme — tomatoes, fiore di latte, olives, pepperoni, sausage, onions and peppers — are $25-$26.

These 18-inch, thin-crust pies are true to what you’d find in New York City.

During your visit, check the display case to see what Sicilian-style pizzas by the slice are available. The pan-baked crust and crispy edges of the pepperoni — which is loaded with crunchy “choke pepperoni” pieces —are to die for.

Ili Ili Cash & Carry

2065 S. Beretania St., Honolulu

808-367-0606

toasttab.com/ili-ili/v3

Instagram: @iliili_cash_carry

Pizza Mamo

At Pizza Mamo, located in Chinatown, customers can enjoy two unique styles of pizza — Detroit and Brooklyn. The Detroit style is a double-risen, rectangular pan pizza with a caramelized cheese crust using farm fresh Wisconsin brick cheddar. This thick, focaccia-like crust pizza is fluffy and chewy on the inside with crispy cheese edges. The Brooklyn style is a 16-inch New York/Napolitano hybrid thin crust pizza cooked to perfection.

Customer favorites include the Detroit Roni ($21) and the Mamo Supreme ($24), which is topped with California vine-ripened tomatoes, Wisconsin farm fresh cheeses, Pono Pork sausage, Ezzo pepperoni, Cali olives and red onions. Pies range from $21 to $28 and Brooklyn-style individual slices are available from $5.50 per slice.

Pizza Mamo

16 N. Hotel St., Downtown Honolulu

eatpizzamamo.com

808-369-2445

Instagram: @pizzamamo

Original Magoo’s Pizza

Original Magoo’s Pizza, known for its generous toppings, secret sauce, iconic cigarette speedboats and classic VW delivery bugs in the ’60s, has relaunched and is serving up island-style pizzas, subs and chicken at its takeout and delivery location in Kapahulu.

After celebrating its first anniversary last month, Original Magoo’s Pizza is now planning the opening of its second location on Waialae Avenue in Kaimuki, which will offer dine-in service and a full bar.

Customer favorites include Magoo’s famous combo pizza with sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, bell peppers, olives and the hot ham and mushroom sub on a toasty French baguette. Original Magoo’s Pizza also offers a menu of delicious vegan pizzas, which earned the biz the title of “Best Vegan Pizza in Hawaii 2021” by PETA.

Original Magoo’s Pizza

3110 Winam Ave. Ste. G1, Honolulu

808-949-5381

Instagram: @originalmagoospizza