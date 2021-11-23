comscore A ‘pizza’ my heart | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Chew on This | Crave

A ‘pizza’ my heart

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 3:23 p.m.

  • PHOTO COURTESY BRICK FIRE TAVERN

    Stretchy pants pizza ($23) is the November special

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Sicilian-style pepperoni pizza by the slice ($5) comes loaded with crispy pepperoni rounds

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Detroit Roni ($21) is one of the most popular pizzas

  • PHOTO COURTESY ORIGINAL MAGOO’S PIZZA

    Magoo’s famous combo pizza has pepperoni, olives, mushrooms, pork sausage and bell peppers

National Pizza Month may have officially been in October, but let’s be real — this type of pie is a true comfort food, no matter the time of the year. The next time you’re craving ‘za, check out the following spots. Read more

