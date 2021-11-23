A ‘pizza’ my heart
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Today
- Updated 3:23 p.m.
PHOTO COURTESY BRICK FIRE TAVERN
Stretchy pants pizza ($23) is the November special
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Sicilian-style pepperoni pizza by the slice ($5) comes loaded with crispy pepperoni rounds
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Detroit Roni ($21) is one of the most popular pizzas
PHOTO COURTESY ORIGINAL MAGOO’S PIZZA
Magoo’s famous combo pizza has pepperoni, olives, mushrooms, pork sausage and bell peppers
