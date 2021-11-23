comscore Culinary collab | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Culinary collab

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 3:48 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Brûléed apple bananas

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Chef Robynne Maii prepares the Chunky-Miso, which includes brûléed apple bananas

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Kualoa-grown shrimp fritti with herbed marinara, arugula pesto, green garlic aioli and lemon

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Chef Bao Tran anticipates creating an unforgettable dining experience for guests. PHOTO COURTESY MAD BENE

Save the date: the James Beard Foundation’s 2021-2022 Taste America culinary series is coming to Hawaii Dec. 8. Taste America, presented by Capital One, will feature events in 26 cities across the United States Read more

