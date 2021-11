Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s only Thanksgiving, but the onslaught of holiday sweets has just begun. In honor of National Cake Day (Nov. 26), here are some delightful desserts to check out. Read more

It’s only Thanksgiving, but the onslaught of holiday sweets has just begun. In honor of National Cake Day (Nov. 26), here are some delightful desserts to check out.

Main Squeeze

Lemon crunch cake from The Alley Restaurant Bar & Grill (99-115 Aiea Heights Drive) has always been one of my favorite cakes. As the eatery’s bestselling item, this light dessert features yellow chiffon cake, lemon curd, milk custard and almond toffee bits on top. This cake is available by the slice while supplies last and 9-inch rounds are available for preorders. Call 808-488-6854 for more info and follow the biz on Instagram (@aieabowl).

Rise and Shine

Rise and Shine Café (95-1057 Ainamakua Dr.) is known for its brunch fare, but don’t miss the bakery case filled with tons of housemade pastries and desserts like cinnamon rolls, cheesecakes and cakes. Each cake is personally baked and decorated by restaurant owner Lauren Pfeiffer. Her chocolate cake recipe is unique; she believes her cakes and frosting should be well balanced and not overly sweet. My personal favorite: chocolate cake with creamy peanut butter frosting. To learn more, call 808-260-9312 or follow @riseandshinecafehawaii on Instagram.

Decadent Delights

It’s hard to stop by Kona Coffee Purveyors | b. patisserie (2330 Kalakaua Ave.) without getting a Kouign Amann, the café’s signature pastry. But the next time you’re there, browse the assortment of cakes baked on site.

Choices range from chocolate caramel toffee mousse dome — which features a flourless chocolate cake — and seasonal fruit tarts with strawberry ganache to matcha tiramisu (sponge cake brushed with matcha simple syrup), coconut guava tarts with roasted pineapples and more. All cakes cost $7.50. To learn more, call 808-450-2364 or follow @konacoffeepurveyors on Instagram.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).