Wrapping things up

If you order this dish in a traditional Chinese restaurant, it’s likely to come with dried shrimp and possibly ground pork. This vegetarian version does use eggs, but otherwise gets its protein from tofu and umami from shiitake mushrooms.

It’s traditionally called a “box” because the filling is folded up in wrappers to resemble an envelope, or perhaps a yummy packaged gift.

Taiwanese Chive Boxes

Ingredients:

• 16 lumpia wrappers

• 1 egg, beaten

• Vegetable oil for frying

Ingredients for filling:

• 2 eggs, scrambled, broken in small pieces

• 3 dried shiitake mushrooms, soaked in water, drained and minced

• 14 ounces tofu, drained, smashed and fried lightly in oil

• 1 small bundle long rice, soaked and cut into small pieces

• 2 tablespoons soy sauce

• Dash pepper

• 2 tablespoons sesame oil

• 2 bunches chives, minced

Directions:

Combine filling ingredients, stirring in sesame oil and chives last.

Place a scoop of filling in center of one lumpia wrapper. Fold one corner of the wrapper over the filling, then fold the two side corners toward the center. Fold the last corner over the center and wrap the flap under the bundle. You should have a rectangular packet that looks like an envelope. Place this bundle in the center of another lumpia wrapper and repeat the wrapping. Use egg wash to seal the last flap. Repeat to make eight bundles.

Add oil to skillet to a depth of about 1/2 inch. Heat over medium high. Carefully place bundles in oil, seam sides down, and fry until crisp. Flip; fry until crisp on the other side. Add more oil if needed. Drain on paper towels.

Makes 8. May be served whole or cut in half crosswise to show oﬀ the filling.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 400 calories, 21 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 75 mg cholesterol, 650 mg sodium, 41 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 0 g sugar, 11 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.