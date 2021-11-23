comscore Club owners allege anti-LGBTQ+ bias | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Club owners allege anti-LGBTQ+ bias

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
The owners of a nightclub and a guide to the islands catering to the LGBTQ+ community filed a federal lawsuit alleging anti-gay discrimination by investigators with the Honolulu Liquor Commission and the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Regulated Industries Complaints Office. Read more

