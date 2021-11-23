comscore Kokua Line: Why hasn’t the State Library reopened? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Why hasn’t the State Library reopened?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.

Question: Why does the main public library continue to keep its doors closed to the public? Having only “takeout” service is not acceptable, not after a year and a half of continuous closure. Allowing the public to check out books is only a small portion of the main library’s role. Surely, the state librarian has had sufficient time to figure out a way to safely reopen this library. Enough already! Read more

