Kokua Line: Why hasn’t the State Library reopened?

Q uestion : Why does the main public library continue to keep its doors closed to the public? Having only “takeout” service is not acceptable, not after a year and a half of continuous closure. Allowing the public to check out books is only a small portion of the main library’s role. Surely, the state librarian has had sufficient time to figure out a way to safely reopen this library. Enough already! Read more

Answer: “We are working to re-open the Hawaii State Library, but due to low staffing levels, we can only provide door-side service at this time. During the pandemic, we lost a significant number of staff to retirements and other opportunities. The staffing issue had been further compounded until the state’s hiring freeze was lifted by Gov. Ige on July 30. While we have been working as quickly as possible to hire new employees, the process to re-staff the library is not simple or quick,” Mallory Fujitani, spokeswoman for the Hawaii State Public Library System, said in an email.

Meanwhile, an out- of-date note on the library system’s website ncorrectly indicates the main branch isn’t open for browsing because staff are helping process unemployment claims. Several readers wondered why such help would still be needed, given that Hawaii’s unemployment rate has plummeted from its pandemic peak, federal benefit programs have ended and the labor department is scheduled to reopen its own offices to in-person service next month, after serving claimants online or by telephone thus far during the pandemic. Fujitani confirmed that it’s not, apologizing that the website had not been updated and saying that “our Hawaii State Library staff returned to supporting library patrons in July 2021.”

As mentioned in the question, the main library, at 478 S. King St., offers “Library Take Out.” Without entering the library, patrons can pick up books they have reserved online, get help with their library account and ask other questions, according to the system’s website, librarieshawaii.org.

By contrast, several dozen other branches throughout the state have reopened for browsing, computer and printer use, and other services. “All visitors 12 years and older must show proof of vaccination or negative COVID- 19 test results issued within the last 72 hours and a valid photo identification to enter,” the website says. Visitors 5 years old and up must wear a face mask.

Q: How long will they keep Safe Travels going? This thing is intrusive. They ask for more than they need for contact tracing. They want your driver’s license number! I guess I’m speaking up late, but I haven’t traveled until now.

A: Gov. David Ige said Monday that the Safe Travels program will be extended as long as COVID-19 is circulating at high levels in other U.S. states, and perhaps beyond that. Safe Travels requires Hawaii-­bound domestic passengers — visitors and residents alike — to register on the digital platform, including by providing personally identifying information, what flight they’ll be on and where they’ll be staying. Upon arrival, passengers must quarantine for 10 days unless they have obtained an exception because they are fully vaccinated against the disease, have supplied an acceptable negative test result, have supplied sufficient proof that they have recovered from COVID-19 within the past 90 days or have received another exception.

While initially described as a temporary program to deter the spread of COVID- 19, there’s been more talk lately about making Safe Travels permanent. On the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” livestream program Monday, Ige discussed maintaining it long-term as a destination management tool, although he did not provide details.

Mahalo

I want to thank a wonderful young man who helped me when I fell hard in the parking lot of the Waipahu post office on Nov. 15. — Clumsy senior

