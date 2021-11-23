Hawaii Beat | Sports Chaminade women’s volleyball to NCAAs By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The PacWest champion Chaminade women’s volleyball team earned a 3 seed in the upcoming NCAA West Region, it was announced Monday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The PacWest champion Chaminade women’s volleyball team earned a 3 seed in the upcoming NCAA West Region, it was announced Monday. The Silverswords (27-5 overall, 17-3 PWC) face sixth-seeded Central Washington in the first round on Dec. 2 in San Bernardino, Calif. Match times will be announced later. Chaminade defeated the Wildcats in five sets on Sept. 5. Chaminade also remained ranked at No. 24 in Monday’s AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. This is Chaminade’s fourth all-time postseason appearance and first since 2018. McHenry named PWC Player of the Week Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball player Donald McHenry was named PacWest Player of the Week on Monday, the conference announced. McHenry scored a career-high 26 points in a 76-72 victory over Alaska Anchorage, helping the Vulcans to their first 4-0 start since 2005. Previous Story University of Hawaii football team holding out hope of sneaking into bowl game Next Story Television and radio - Nov. 23, 2021