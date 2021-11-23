comscore Chaminade women’s volleyball to NCAAs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade women’s volleyball to NCAAs

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The PacWest champion Chaminade women’s volleyball team earned a 3 seed in the upcoming NCAA West Region, it was announced Monday. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii football team holding out hope of sneaking into bowl game
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 23, 2021

Scroll Up