Chaminade women’s volleyball to NCAAs

The PacWest champion Chaminade women’s volleyball team earned a 3 seed in the upcoming NCAA West Region, it was announced Monday.

The Silverswords (27-5 overall, 17-3 PWC) face sixth-seeded Central Washington in the first round on Dec. 2 in San Bernardino, Calif. Match times will be announced later. Chaminade defeated the Wildcats in five sets on Sept. 5.

Chaminade also remained ranked at No. 24 in Monday’s AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.

This is Chaminade’s fourth all-time postseason appearance and first since 2018.

McHenry named PWC Player of the Week

Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball player Donald McHenry was named PacWest Player of the Week on Monday, the conference announced.

McHenry scored a career-high 26 points in a 76-72 victory over Alaska Anchorage, helping the Vulcans to their first 4-0 start since 2005.