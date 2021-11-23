No doubt, Punahou unanimous No. 1 in girls volleyball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Punahou is the undisputed No. 1 team this week in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10. Read more

The Buffanblu rallied past No. 2 Kamehameha to win the ILH championship on Saturday. For the first time since returning to the top position, Punahou collected all 10 first-place votes from a panel of coaches and media.

The two teams will play in the New City Nissan/HHSAA Division I State Championships on Dec. 6 and 9-11.

Baldwin (9-0) moved up a notch to No. 7 after outlasting King Kekaulike in five sets to clinch a state-tournament berth.

University stunned top seed Le Jardin on Saturday to force a winner-take-all for the ILH D-II title. The Junior Rainbows (9-4) moved up two spots to No. 8.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top Ten

Nov. 22, 2021

Rank School (first-place votes) points, last week’s ranking

1. Punahou (10) (10-2, 7-2 ILH) 100 1

2. Kamehameha (8-5, 6-3 ILH) 90 2

3. (tie) ‘Iolani (6-6, 5-4 ILH) 70 3

3. (tie) Moanalua (10-0 OIA) 70 4

5. Kapolei (10-0 OIA West) 54 5

6. Kahuku (9-1 OIA East) 41 6

7. Baldwin (9-0 MIL) 35 8

8. University (9-4, 5-4 ILH D-II) 26 10-t

9. Le Jardin (9-3, 6-2 ILH D-II) 24 7

10. Kamehameha-Hawaii (5-0 BIIF) 16 9

No longer in Top 10: Maryknoll (No. 10-t).

Also receiving votes: Maryknoll 11, Mililani 5, Damien 4, Seabury Hall 4.