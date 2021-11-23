comscore Maryknoll grad and Washington State University freshman Peter Jung earns spot in Sony Open | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Maryknoll grad and Washington State University freshman Peter Jung earns spot in Sony Open

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JUNE 26 Peter Jung won the Manoa Cup at Oahu Country Club in June, helping him garner enough points to get into the 12-player amateur field.

    JAMM AQUINO / JUNE 26

    Peter Jung won the Manoa Cup at Oahu Country Club in June, helping him garner enough points to get into the 12-player amateur field.

A trip home for the holiday week gave Peter Jung another reason to give thanks. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii football team holding out hope of sneaking into bowl game

Scroll Up