Maryknoll grad and Washington State University freshman Peter Jung earns spot in Sony Open
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JUNE 26
Peter Jung won the Manoa Cup at Oahu Country Club in June, helping him garner enough points to get into the 12-player amateur field.
