CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL College women: Dakota Wesleyan at Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m., at UHH gym. BOWLING OIA East: 5 p.m., at K-Bay. WEDNESDAY BASKETBALL College men: Lubbock Christian vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m., at The Shark Tank. College women: Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic—Minnesota Crookston vs. Chaminade, noon; Black Hills State vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5 p.m.; games at The Shark Tank. BOWLING OIA West: 5 p.m., at Schofield. VOLLEYBALL OIA girls Division I playoffs: First-Round—Kaiser vs. Campbell, 5:30 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Farrington, to follow; matches at Farrington High. Also, Nanakuli vs. Kalani, 5:30 p.m.; McKinley at Waianae, to follow; matches at Waianae High. OIA girls Division II playoffs: Quarterfinals—Waialua vs. Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.; Kailua at Radford, to follow; matches at Radford High. VOLLEYBALL BIIF Girls Varsity Monday Hawaii Prep def. Parker 25-8, 25-6, 25-9 Girls Junior varsity Hawaii Prep 25-17, 25-5 ILH Girls Varsity, Division II Championship playoff Monday University def. Le Jardin 25-20, 25-27, 20-25, 25-21, 15-7 OIA Playoffs Monday Girls Varsity white Kahuku def. Kapolei 21-13, 21-11 Girls Junior varsity Kapolei def. Kahuku 26-24, 26-24 College Women AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25 Poll Week 13 Note: first-place votes in parentheses Record Pts Prv 1. Louisville (62) 26-0 1598 1 2. Texas (2) 22-1 1531 2 3. Pittsburgh 26-2 1454 3 4. BYU 27-1 1347 4 5. Wisconsin 23-3 1314 5 6. Purdue 22-5 1281 6 7. Baylor 18-5 1197 7 8. Kentucky 22-4 1179 8 9. Ohio State 23-5 1069 10 10. Minnesota 17-8 1026 9 11. Nebraska 20-6 979 11 12. Washington 22-4 920 12 13. UCLA 22-4 840 t13 14. Georgia Tech 21-5 759 t13 15. Penn State 19-9 663 15 16. Western Kentucky 27-1 560 18 17. Utah 19-8 519 17 18. Stanford 16-10 499 19 19. Oregon 20-8 463 16 20. Florida 20-6 391 20 21. Washington State 18-9 370 22 22. Creighton 28-3 298 21 23. Illinois 19-10 165 24 24. Mississippi State 24-5 121 — 25. Pepperdine 21-5 95 25 Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Miami 64, Tennessee 29, San Diego 28, Marquette 19, Florida State 8, Rice 3. AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25 Poll Week 12 Record Pts Prv 1. C. Missouri (18) 28-3 1129 3 2. CSUSB (23) 25-3 1096 2 3. MSU Denver (4) 26-3 1047 1 4. NW Missouri State 26-5 999 4 5. West Florida (1) 33-1 921 7 6. Washburn 26-5 900 5 7. St Cloud State (1) 27-4 877 11 8 Colo. School of Mines 26-3 863 10 9. Tampa 28-2 825 9 10. Winona State 28-4 759 8 11. Angelo State 23-4 687 6 12. Nebraska-Kearney 25-6 641 12 13. Western Wash. 22-4 593 14 14. Wayne State (Neb.) 22-8 479 15 15. Concordia – St. Paul 22-8 435 13 16. Hillsdale 27-4 410 18 17. SW Minnesota St. 21-8 376 16 18. Cal Poly Pomona 23-4 333 19 19. Lewis 25-6 325 21 20. Michigan Tech 24-6 270 20 21. Nova Southeastern 24-5 242 22 22. Texas-Tyler 19-3 229 17 23. Ferris State 23-4 168 — 24. Chaminade 27-5 148 24 25. Okla. Baptist Univ. 23-4 99 23 Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Regis 74, West Texas A&M 58, Colorado Mesa University 57, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical (FL) 40, Arkansas Tech University 33, Cal State L.A. 25, Simon Fraser University 24, Biola University 22, Wayne State (Mich.) 15, Lynn 10, Upper Iowa 8, Central Washington 6, Alaska-Anchorage 5, Augustana (SD) 4, Colo State-Pueblo 4. ILH Junior varsity Boys, division I Punahou-blue 53, Damien 27 Girls, division I Maryknoll 65, Punahou 34 COLLEGE Men AP Top 25 The top 25 teams in college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (55) 4-0 1515 1 2. UCLA (5) 4-0 1443 2 3. Purdue (1) 5-0 1391 6 4. Kansas 3-0 1354 3 5. Duke 5-0 1225 7 6. Baylor 4-0 1154 9 7. Villanova 3-2 1090 5 8. Texas 3-1 1083 8 9. Memphis 4-0 1002 11 10. Alabama 4-0 880 14 10. Kentucky 3-1 880 13 12. Houston 3-0 861 15 13. Arkansas 3-0 754 16 14. Illinois 2-1 624 10 15. Tennessee 3-1 558 17 16. St. Bonaventure 5-0 517 22 17. Arizona 5-0 474 — 18. BYU 4-0 449 — 19. Auburn 3-0 374 21 20. Michigan 3-2 367 4 21. Seton Hall 3-0 363 — 22. UConn 4-0 342 23 23. Florida 3-0 294 24 24. Southern Cal 3-0 138 25 25. Xavier 4-0 102 — Others receiving votes: Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio St. 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan St. 44, Marquette 41, Colorado St. 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, Iowa 6, LSU 6, Florida St. 4, Mississippi St. 4, Drake 2, San Francisco 1, George Mason 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1. Monday’s scores East Canisius 106, SUNY-Fredonia 40 Colorado St. 71, Northeastern 61 Delaware 75, Appalachian St. 68 Duquesne 78, Bradley 70 Fordham 63, Akron 43 George Washington 74, Wright St. 63 Lafayette 53, Rutgers 51 Ohio St. 79, Seton Hall 76 Penn St. 85, Cornell 74 Providence 77, Northwestern 72 Siena 72, Harvard 69 Stony Brook 75, Sacred Heart 72 Virginia 65, Georgia 55 South Alabama St. 91, Tuskegee 65 Boston U. 72, Sam Houston St. 59 Duke 107, The Citadel 81 E. Kentucky 82, E. Illinois 43 ETSU 66, Murray St. 58 Florida 80, California 60 Florida St. 81, Missouri 58 Georgia Tech 85, Charleston Southern 70 Kent St. 74, James Madison 69 Kentucky 86, Albany (NY) 61 LSU 83, Belmont 53 Louisiana-Monroe 96, Northwestern St. 66 Loyola Marymount 76, SMU 70 McNeese St. 98, Carver 54 Richmond 81, Hofstra 68 SE Louisiana 121, Ecclesia 79 South Alabama 96, William Carey 53 Toledo 98, Charlotte 86 Troy 83, FAU 78, OT Tulane 90, Drexel 87, OT UALR 67, N. Illinois 60 Valparaiso 78, Jacksonville St. 70 W. Illinois 69, N. Kentucky 67 Midwest Arkansas 72, Kansas St. 64 Cincinnati 71, Illinois 51 Cleveland St. 65, Coppin St. 62 Creighton 66, S. Illinois 64 Gonzaga 107, Cent. Michigan 54 Iowa 109, W. Michigan 61 N. Dakota St. 54, Tarleton St. 53 Oakland 63, Vermont 61 Ohio 73, Mount St. Mary’s 59 Rice 109, Evansville 104, 3OT S. Dakota St. 102, Nevada 75 SE Missouri 71, Missouri Baptist 63 Saint Mary’s 62, Notre Dame 59 UCLA 75, Bellarmine 62 Wisconsin 69, Texas A&M 58 Southwest Houston 70, Butler 52 Oklahoma St. 96, Coll. of Charleston 66 Santa Clara 85, TCU 66 West Colorado 54, Brown 52 New Mexico 88, Western New Mexico 63 Oregon 73, Chaminade 49 Pacific 74, Chicago St. 58 Rio Grande 82, N. Arizona 80 San Francisco 83, Morgan St. 67 Seattle 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56 Southern Cal 98, Dixie St. 71 UMKC 74, Idaho St. 58 Utah Valley 83, Idaho 45 Washington 77, George Mason 74 Washington St. 92, Winthrop 86 Wichita St. 74, UNLV 73 Wyoming 68, Grand Canyon 61 Big West Conference CSU Bakersfield 99, Colorado College 54 Missouri St. 92, Long Beach St. 66 Nicholls 75, Cal Poly 72, OT UC Riverside 52, UTEP 40 Today Long Beach St. vs. Murray State CSU Fullerton vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Sacramento State vs. UC Davis College Women Top 25 Monday No. 1 South Carolina 73, No. 2 UConn 57 No. 23 South Florida 71, No. 9 Oregon 62 No. 13 Michigan 69, Oakland 58 Big West Conference Today Louisville at Cal Poly UC Davis at Sacramento State CSU Northridge at Fresno State Virginia at CSU Fullerton SOCCER ILH Boys Junior varsity Monday ‘Iolani 2, Mid-Pacific 0 Punahou-blue 0, Kamehameha-blue 0 NCAA Men’s Division I Tournament Third Round Saturday Pittsburgh vs. Hofstra, 11 a.m. Duke vs. Saint Louis, 2 p.m. Washington vs. Indiana, 3 p.m. West Virginia vs. Tulsa, 3 p.m. Sunday Georgetown vs. Providence, 7 a.m. Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest, noon. Clemson vs. Kentucky, 2 p.m. Oregon State vs. New Hampshire, 4 p.m. Quarterfinals Dec. 3 or Dec. 4 Semifinals Dec. 10, At Cary, N.C. Quarterfinal winners, 1 p.m. Quarterfinal winners, 3:30 p.m. Championship Dec. 12, At Cary, N.C. Semifinal winners, 9 a.m. NCAA Women’s Division I Tournament Quarterfinals Friday Florida St. vs. Michigan, 9 a.m. Duke vs. Santa Clara, 1 p.m. Rutgers vs. Arkansas, 2 p.m. Saturday BYU vs. South Carolina, 2 p.m. Semifinals Dec. 3, At Santa Clara, Calif. Quarterfinal winners, 2 p.m. Quarterfinal winners, 4:30 p.m. Championship Dec. 5, At Santa Clara, Calif. MLS Playoffs First Round Eastern Conference Today No. 6 Orlando City at No. 3 Nashville SC, 3 p.m. Western Conference Today No. 7 Real Salt Lake at No. 2 Seattle, 5:30 p.m. Conference Semifinal Eastern Conference Sunday No. 7 Philadelphia at Nashville-Orlando City winner, 10 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. Nov. 30 New York City FC at No. 1 New England, 2:30 p.m. Western Conference Thursday Portland at No. 1 Colorado, 11:30 a.m. Sunday Seattle-Real Salt Lake winner at No. 3 Sporting K.C., 10 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.