CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College women: Dakota Wesleyan at Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m., at UHH gym.

BOWLING

OIA East: 5 p.m., at K-Bay.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Lubbock Christian vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

College women: Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic—Minnesota Crookston vs. Chaminade, noon; Black Hills State vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5 p.m.; games at The Shark Tank.

BOWLING

OIA West: 5 p.m., at Schofield.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA girls Division I playoffs: First-Round—Kaiser vs. Campbell, 5:30 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Farrington, to follow; matches at Farrington High. Also, Nanakuli vs. Kalani, 5:30 p.m.; McKinley at Waianae, to follow; matches at Waianae High.

OIA girls Division II playoffs: Quarterfinals—Waialua vs. Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.; Kailua at Radford, to follow; matches at Radford High.

VOLLEYBALL

BIIF

Girls Varsity

Monday

Hawaii Prep def. Parker 25-8, 25-6, 25-9

Girls Junior varsity

Hawaii Prep 25-17, 25-5

ILH

Girls Varsity, Division II

Championship playoff

Monday

University def. Le Jardin 25-20, 25-27,

20-25, 25-21, 15-7

OIA Playoffs

Monday

Girls Varsity white

Kahuku def. Kapolei 21-13, 21-11

Girls Junior varsity

Kapolei def. Kahuku 26-24, 26-24

College Women

AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25 Poll

Week 13

Note: first-place votes in parentheses

Record Pts Prv

1. Louisville (62) 26-0 1598 1

2. Texas (2) 22-1 1531 2

3. Pittsburgh 26-2 1454 3

4. BYU 27-1 1347 4

5. Wisconsin 23-3 1314 5

6. Purdue 22-5 1281 6

7. Baylor 18-5 1197 7

8. Kentucky 22-4 1179 8

9. Ohio State 23-5 1069 10

10. Minnesota 17-8 1026 9

11. Nebraska 20-6 979 11

12. Washington 22-4 920 12

13. UCLA 22-4 840 t13

14. Georgia Tech 21-5 759 t13

15. Penn State 19-9 663 15

16. Western Kentucky 27-1 560 18

17. Utah 19-8 519 17

18. Stanford 16-10 499 19

19. Oregon 20-8 463 16

20. Florida 20-6 391 20

21. Washington State 18-9 370 22

22. Creighton 28-3 298 21

23. Illinois 19-10 165 24

24. Mississippi State 24-5 121 —

25. Pepperdine 21-5 95 25

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Miami 64, Tennessee 29, San Diego 28, Marquette 19, Florida State 8, Rice 3.

AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25 Poll

Week 12

Record Pts Prv

1. C. Missouri (18) 28-3 1129 3

2. CSUSB (23) 25-3 1096 2

3. MSU Denver (4) 26-3 1047 1

4. NW Missouri State 26-5 999 4

5. West Florida (1) 33-1 921 7

6. Washburn 26-5 900 5

7. St Cloud State (1) 27-4 877 11

8 Colo. School of Mines 26-3 863 10

9. Tampa 28-2 825 9

10. Winona State 28-4 759 8

11. Angelo State 23-4 687 6

12. Nebraska-Kearney 25-6 641 12

13. Western Wash. 22-4 593 14

14. Wayne State (Neb.) 22-8 479 15

15. Concordia – St. Paul 22-8 435 13

16. Hillsdale 27-4 410 18

17. SW Minnesota St. 21-8 376 16

18. Cal Poly Pomona 23-4 333 19

19. Lewis 25-6 325 21

20. Michigan Tech 24-6 270 20

21. Nova Southeastern 24-5 242 22

22. Texas-Tyler 19-3 229 17

23. Ferris State 23-4 168 —

24. Chaminade 27-5 148 24

25. Okla. Baptist Univ. 23-4 99 23

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Regis 74, West Texas A&M 58, Colorado Mesa University 57, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical (FL) 40, Arkansas Tech University 33, Cal State L.A. 25, Simon Fraser University 24, Biola University 22, Wayne State (Mich.) 15, Lynn 10, Upper Iowa 8, Central Washington 6, Alaska-Anchorage 5, Augustana (SD) 4, Colo State-Pueblo 4.

ILH

Junior varsity

Boys, division I

Punahou-blue 53, Damien 27

Girls, division I

Maryknoll 65, Punahou 34

COLLEGE Men

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (55) 4-0 1515 1

2. UCLA (5) 4-0 1443 2

3. Purdue (1) 5-0 1391 6

4. Kansas 3-0 1354 3

5. Duke 5-0 1225 7

6. Baylor 4-0 1154 9

7. Villanova 3-2 1090 5

8. Texas 3-1 1083 8

9. Memphis 4-0 1002 11

10. Alabama 4-0 880 14

10. Kentucky 3-1 880 13

12. Houston 3-0 861 15

13. Arkansas 3-0 754 16

14. Illinois 2-1 624 10

15. Tennessee 3-1 558 17

16. St. Bonaventure 5-0 517 22

17. Arizona 5-0 474 —

18. BYU 4-0 449 —

19. Auburn 3-0 374 21

20. Michigan 3-2 367 4

21. Seton Hall 3-0 363 —

22. UConn 4-0 342 23

23. Florida 3-0 294 24

24. Southern Cal 3-0 138 25

25. Xavier 4-0 102 —

Others receiving votes: Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio St. 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan St. 44, Marquette 41, Colorado St. 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, Iowa 6, LSU 6, Florida St. 4, Mississippi St. 4, Drake 2, San Francisco 1, George Mason 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.

Monday’s scores

East

Canisius 106, SUNY-Fredonia 40

Colorado St. 71, Northeastern 61

Delaware 75, Appalachian St. 68

Duquesne 78, Bradley 70

Fordham 63, Akron 43

George Washington 74, Wright St. 63

Lafayette 53, Rutgers 51

Ohio St. 79, Seton Hall 76

Penn St. 85, Cornell 74

Providence 77, Northwestern 72

Siena 72, Harvard 69

Stony Brook 75, Sacred Heart 72

Virginia 65, Georgia 55

South

Alabama St. 91, Tuskegee 65

Boston U. 72, Sam Houston St. 59

Duke 107, The Citadel 81

E. Kentucky 82, E. Illinois 43

ETSU 66, Murray St. 58

Florida 80, California 60

Florida St. 81, Missouri 58

Georgia Tech 85, Charleston Southern 70

Kent St. 74, James Madison 69

Kentucky 86, Albany (NY) 61

LSU 83, Belmont 53

Louisiana-Monroe 96, Northwestern St. 66

Loyola Marymount 76, SMU 70

McNeese St. 98, Carver 54

Richmond 81, Hofstra 68

SE Louisiana 121, Ecclesia 79

South Alabama 96, William Carey 53

Toledo 98, Charlotte 86

Troy 83, FAU 78, OT

Tulane 90, Drexel 87, OT

UALR 67, N. Illinois 60

Valparaiso 78, Jacksonville St. 70

W. Illinois 69, N. Kentucky 67

Midwest

Arkansas 72, Kansas St. 64

Cincinnati 71, Illinois 51

Cleveland St. 65, Coppin St. 62

Creighton 66, S. Illinois 64

Gonzaga 107, Cent. Michigan 54

Iowa 109, W. Michigan 61

N. Dakota St. 54, Tarleton St. 53

Oakland 63, Vermont 61

Ohio 73, Mount St. Mary’s 59

Rice 109, Evansville 104, 3OT

S. Dakota St. 102, Nevada 75

SE Missouri 71, Missouri Baptist 63

Saint Mary’s 62, Notre Dame 59

UCLA 75, Bellarmine 62

Wisconsin 69, Texas A&M 58

Southwest

Houston 70, Butler 52

Oklahoma St. 96, Coll. of Charleston 66

Santa Clara 85, TCU 66

West

Colorado 54, Brown 52

New Mexico 88, Western New Mexico 63

Oregon 73, Chaminade 49

Pacific 74, Chicago St. 58

Rio Grande 82, N. Arizona 80

San Francisco 83, Morgan St. 67

Seattle 77, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56

Southern Cal 98, Dixie St. 71

UMKC 74, Idaho St. 58

Utah Valley 83, Idaho 45

Washington 77, George Mason 74

Washington St. 92, Winthrop 86

Wichita St. 74, UNLV 73

Wyoming 68, Grand Canyon 61

Big West Conference

CSU Bakersfield 99, Colorado College 54

Missouri St. 92, Long Beach St. 66

Nicholls 75, Cal Poly 72, OT

UC Riverside 52, UTEP 40

Today

Long Beach St. vs. Murray State

CSU Fullerton vs. UT Rio Grande Valley

Sacramento State vs. UC Davis

College Women

Top 25

Monday

No. 1 South Carolina 73, No. 2 UConn 57

No. 23 South Florida 71, No. 9 Oregon 62

No. 13 Michigan 69, Oakland 58

Big West Conference

Today

Louisville at Cal Poly

UC Davis at Sacramento State

CSU Northridge at Fresno State

Virginia at CSU Fullerton

SOCCER

ILH

Boys Junior varsity

Monday

‘Iolani 2, Mid-Pacific 0

Punahou-blue 0, Kamehameha-blue 0

NCAA Men’s Division I

Tournament

Third Round

Saturday

Pittsburgh vs. Hofstra, 11 a.m.

Duke vs. Saint Louis, 2 p.m.

Washington vs. Indiana, 3 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Sunday

Georgetown vs. Providence, 7 a.m.

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest, noon.

Clemson vs. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Oregon State vs. New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Dec. 3 or Dec. 4

Semifinals

Dec. 10, At Cary, N.C.

Quarterfinal winners, 1 p.m.

Quarterfinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

Championship

Dec. 12, At Cary, N.C.

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

NCAA Women’s Division I Tournament

Quarterfinals

Friday

Florida St. vs. Michigan, 9 a.m.

Duke vs. Santa Clara, 1 p.m.

Rutgers vs. Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Saturday

BYU vs. South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Semifinals

Dec. 3, At Santa Clara, Calif.

Quarterfinal winners, 2 p.m.

Quarterfinal winners, 4:30 p.m.

Championship

Dec. 5, At Santa Clara, Calif.

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

MLS Playoffs

First Round

Eastern Conference

Today

No. 6 Orlando City at No. 3 Nashville SC, 3 p.m.

Western Conference

Today

No. 7 Real Salt Lake at No. 2 Seattle, 5:30 p.m.

Conference Semifinal

Eastern Conference

Sunday

No. 7 Philadelphia at Nashville-Orlando City winner, 10 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.

Nov. 30

New York City FC at No. 1 New England, 2:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Thursday

Portland at No. 1 Colorado, 11:30 a.m.

Sunday

Seattle-Real Salt Lake winner at No. 3 Sporting K.C., 10 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.