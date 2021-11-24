comscore Off the News: Honolulu homes at a discount? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Honolulu homes at a discount?

  • Today
  • Updated 6:14 p.m.

Florida Atlantic University should have rethought the methodology in its study concluding that Honolulu homes are selling at a “discount,” below expected levels. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Yet another Red Hill fuel spill

Scroll Up