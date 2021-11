Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two-time Grammy Award winner Kalani Pe‘a will have a chance for a third prize after the singer-songwriter of Hawaiian music was nominated Tuesday in the best regional roots music album category for “Kau Ka Pe‘a.” Read more

Two-time Grammy Award winner Kalani Pe‘a will have a chance for a third prize after the singer-songwriter of Hawaiian music was nominated Tuesday in the best regional roots music album category for “Kau Ka Pe‘a.”

Pe‘a’s album was among the nominations for the 64th annual Grammy Awards that recognized chart-topping pop stars such as Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat and Billie Eilish. But the artist with the most chances to win is Jon Batiste, a composer and bandleader known for his work in television and film, who was nominated 11 times, including for his eclectic, soul-inflected album “We Are.”

Batiste will face off in some of the most prestigious categories, including album and record of the year, as well as in an array of genre fields — including R&B, jazz, American roots and classical — at the ceremony, which is scheduled for Jan. 31 in Los Angeles and will be broadcast by CBS.

The list of nominees is even more robust than usual this year, after the Recording Academy, which presents the awards, expanded the ballots for the top four categories — album, record and song of the year, and best new artist — to include 10 nominees, up from eight.