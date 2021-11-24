comscore Gov. Ige lifts some rules, gives emergency powers to counties | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gov. Ige lifts some rules, gives emergency powers to counties

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.

  • COURTESY GOV. DAVID IGE

Gov. David Ige on Tuesday announced he intends to keep certain restrictions related to COVID-19 in place while giving counties the authority to make their own pandemic emergency orders and rules. Read more

Previous Story
Salvation Army again replaces annual Thanksgiving meal with pick-up services

Scroll Up