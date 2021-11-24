Honolulu mayor Blangiardi loosens capacity restrictions and social distancing
By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:50 a.m.
As of Dec. 1, Oahu restaurants will no longer be required to keep 6-foot spacing between tables under new rules announced Tuesday by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. Diners sat Tuesday in an open-air section of Island Vintage Wine Bar at the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center in Waikiki.
Under loosened restrictions announced by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, restaurants will no longer be required to conduct contact tracing as of Dec. 1. People dined Tuesday evening at Furusato Sushi in Waikiki.