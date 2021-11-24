comscore Honolulu mayor Blangiardi loosens capacity restrictions and social distancing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu mayor Blangiardi loosens capacity restrictions and social distancing

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  As of Dec. 1, Oahu restaurants will no longer be required to keep 6-foot spacing between tables under new rules announced Tuesday by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. Diners sat Tuesday in an open-air section of Island Vintage Wine Bar at the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center in Waikiki.

    As of Dec. 1, Oahu restaurants will no longer be required to keep 6-foot spacing between tables under new rules announced Tuesday by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. Diners sat Tuesday in an open-air section of Island Vintage Wine Bar at the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center in Waikiki.

  Rick Blangiardi: The Honolulu mayor said he expects the Safe Access O'ahu program to continue indefinitely

    Rick Blangiardi:

    The Honolulu mayor said he expects the Safe Access O‘ahu program to continue indefinitely

  Under loosened restrictions announced by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, restaurants will no longer be required to conduct contact tracing as of Dec. 1. People dined Tuesday evening at Furusato Sushi in Waikiki.

    Under loosened restrictions announced by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, restaurants will no longer be required to conduct contact tracing as of Dec. 1. People dined Tuesday evening at Furusato Sushi in Waikiki.

Mayor Rick Blan­giardi announced a loosening of all capacity restrictions for large events, restaurants, social gatherings and gyms beginning Dec. 1. Read more

