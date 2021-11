Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Queen’s Health Systems has appointed Dr. Naleen Naupaka Andrade as its executive vice president of Native Hawaiian health and diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice. She will assume the newly created position Feb. 1. Andrade has extensive leadership service within her profession at the local, state and national levels. She served as the first Native Hawaiian chairwoman of psychiatry for the University of Hawaii’s John A. Burns School of Medicine, the vice chairwoman of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and the president of the American College of Psychiatrists.

Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has announced the promotion of Kimberli Sakamoto to associate account executive in the Personal Lines department. Sakamoto has been with Atlas for four years and was hired as an account manager. She was promoted to senior account manager in 2020.

Central Pacific Bank has announced the hiring of Kisan Jo as executive vice president of retail markets and operations. Jo will oversee the bank’s branch network, call center, deposit and loan operations, consumer lending and client experience. Jo most recently served as president of Prince Resorts Hawaii where he was responsible for the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel and Golf Course, the Westin Hapuna Beach Resort and Golf Course, Prince Waikiki and the Hawaii Prince Golf Club.

