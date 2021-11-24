comscore Dave Reardon: Radford’s 1981 Prep Bowl victory is worthy of remembering as well as a movie | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: Radford’s 1981 Prep Bowl victory is worthy of remembering as well as a movie

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.
  • NEWSPAPERS.COM George Reny turned the game around by returning a fumble 94 yards for a touchdown.

    NEWSPAPERS.COM

    George Reny turned the game around by returning a fumble 94 yards for a touchdown.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER The sudden death of Radford coach John Velasco before the playoffs began stunned the Hawaii prep sports world.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    The sudden death of Radford coach John Velasco before the playoffs began stunned the Hawaii prep sports world.

  • NEWSPAPERS.COM Radford’s improbable victory was splashed on the Star-Bulletin’s sports cover.

    NEWSPAPERS.COM

    Radford’s improbable victory was splashed on the Star-Bulletin’s sports cover.

Every 10 years we make note of Radford High School’s emotional and magical run to the 1981 Prep Bowl championship. John Velasco, the Rams coach, died of a heart attack the night before their first playoff game. Saturday marks the 40th anniversary of Radford’s 14-2 championship win over Saint Louis. Read more

Previous Story
Maryknoll grad and Washington State University freshman Peter Jung earns spot in Sony Open
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up