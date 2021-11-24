Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

College men: Lubbock Christian vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

College women: Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic—Minnesota Crookston vs. Chaminade, noon; Black Hills State vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5 p.m.; games at The Shark Tank.

BOWLING

OIA West: 5 p.m., at Schofield.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA girls Division I playoffs: First-Round—Kaiser vs. Campbell, 5:30 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Farrington, to follow; matches at Farrington High. Also, Nanakuli vs. Kalani, 5:30 p.m.; McKinley at Waianae, to follow; matches at Waianae High.

OIA girls Division II playoffs: Quarterfinals—Waialua vs. Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.; Kailua at Radford, to follow; matches at Radford High.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Lubbock Christian at Hawaii Pacific, 4 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

College women: Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic—Walsh (Ohio) vs. Chaminade, noon, at The Shark Tank.