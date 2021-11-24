Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 9:53 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASKETBALL College men: Lubbock Christian vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m., at The Shark Tank. College women: Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic—Minnesota Crookston vs. Chaminade, noon; Black Hills State vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5 p.m.; games at The Shark Tank. BOWLING OIA West: 5 p.m., at Schofield. VOLLEYBALL OIA girls Division I playoffs: First-Round—Kaiser vs. Campbell, 5:30 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Farrington, to follow; matches at Farrington High. Also, Nanakuli vs. Kalani, 5:30 p.m.; McKinley at Waianae, to follow; matches at Waianae High. OIA girls Division II playoffs: Quarterfinals—Waialua vs. Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.; Kailua at Radford, to follow; matches at Radford High. THURSDAY BASKETBALL College men: Lubbock Christian at Hawaii Pacific, 4 p.m., at The Shark Tank. College women: Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic—Walsh (Ohio) vs. Chaminade, noon, at The Shark Tank. Previous Story Chaminade outside hitter Brooklen Pe’a named PacWest Player of the Year Next Story Television and radio - Nov. 24, 2021