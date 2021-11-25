comscore Groups press for shutdown of Red Hill fuel storage tanks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Groups press for shutdown of Red Hill fuel storage tanks

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:09 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Wayne Tanaka of the Sierra Club of Hawaii, accompanied by more than 25 sign wavers, participated in a news conference Wednesday fronting the Honolulu Board of Water Supply on Beretania Street by activist groups seeking to shut down the Navy’s fuel storage tanks at Red Hill.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Wayne Tanaka of the Sierra Club of Hawaii, accompanied by more than 25 sign wavers, participated in a news conference Wednesday fronting the Honolulu Board of Water Supply on Beretania Street by activist groups seeking to shut down the Navy’s fuel storage tanks at Red Hill.

A coalition of Hawaii activist groups led by the Sierra Club announced Wednesday it is launching a grassroots campaign aimed at persuading President Joe Biden and leaders at the Pentagon to shut down the Navy’s fuel storage facility at Red Hill. Read more

Previous Story
Parker Ranch, Kamuela Hardwoods’ joint venture focuses on sustainability

Scroll Up