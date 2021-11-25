comscore Nearly $500 million in rail funds set to expire are saved | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Nearly $500 million in rail funds set to expire are saved

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:22 p.m.

Some $493 million in federal funds earmarked for the city’s rail project that were set to expire at the end of the year have been extended for two more years as part of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan. Read more

Parker Ranch, Kamuela Hardwoods’ joint venture focuses on sustainability

