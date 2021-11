Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has announced the selection of two new executive team members:

>> Attorney Na‘una­ni­kin‘u Kamali‘i, who was formerly a manager with The Queens Health Systems and health policy director for Papa Ola Lokahi, brings her private practice law experience to serve as new chief advocate. She has decades of experience engaging with Indigenous people, tribes, Native Hawaiians and Native Hawaiian organizations, including the Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs, internationally, in Washington, D.C., and in Hawaii.

>> Public relations professional Alice Malepeai Sibanuz, who has been with OHA for 10 years, most recently as the intern community engagement director, has been appointed as communications director. Sibanuz has over 20 years of professional communications experience in Hawaii and the Pacific region in government and nonprofit sectors.

