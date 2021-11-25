Hawaii Beat | Sports Hawaii Major League Baseball coaches plan clinic By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 10:28 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Three Major League Baseball coaches from Hawaii will put on a clinic for youth and high school baseball and softball coaches and parents Dec. 16, 6 p.m., at the Farrington High School auditorium. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Three Major League Baseball coaches from Hawaii will put on a clinic for youth and high school baseball and softball coaches and parents Dec. 16, 6 p.m., at the Farrington High School auditorium. The event is called Na Kai Pohili, and features presentations and questions and answers with Kai Correa (San Francisco Giants bench coach), Keoni DeRenne (Kansas City Royals assistant hitting coach) and Brendan Sagara (Texas Rangers co-pitching coach). Admission is five or more canned goods to the Hawaii Food Bank and is limited to the first 400 registrants. To register, go to: https://bit.ly/3oYTeMr UH Hilo men suffer loss to No. 1 The 19th-ranked Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team lost its first game of the season, falling to No. 1 Lubbock Christian 72-66 on Wednesday in the Malika Sports Thanksgiving Classic at the Shark Tank. HPU subdues Black Hill States The Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team used a 25-4 second-half run to rally past Black Hill States (S.D.) 68-55 at the Shark Tank on Wednesday. Silverswords women’s hoops team struggles The Chaminade women’s basketball team’s offense disappeared in the second half, scoring 11 points in its 56-32 loss to Minnesota Crookston at the Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic on Wednesday. Previous Story University of Hawaii receiver Zion Bowens back on the fast track to success