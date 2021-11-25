Kaiser sweeps Campbell in OIA volleyball playoffs
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:31 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kaiser Cougars Kylie Kobayashi on an attempted kill against Campbell Sabers Carah Pasion, left, and Tyanah Mokiao-Atimalala in a volleyball game on Wednesday at Farrington High School.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree