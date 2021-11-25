comscore Kaiser sweeps Campbell in OIA volleyball playoffs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kaiser sweeps Campbell in OIA volleyball playoffs

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Kaiser Cougars Kylie Kobayashi on an attempted kill against Campbell Sabers Carah Pasion, left, and Tyanah Mokiao-Atimalala in a volleyball game on Wednesday at Farrington High School.

Shereya Ufuti had 10 kills and 10 assists as Kaiser swept Campbell 25-12, 25-19, 25-16 in the opening round of the OIA Division I girls volleyball playoffs on Wednesday. Read more

