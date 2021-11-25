Prep football: Capsules of this week’s games

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kailua at Castle

Friday, 7 p.m.

This battle of neighboring rivals/frenemies has bigger consequences for Castle (2-3, 2-2 OIA D-I), which needs a win to keep its playoff aspirations alive.

Daunte Ching has settled in to become one of the better QBs in D-I with 790 passing yards and seven TDs and just three picks in 125 attempts. Two-way player Kala Estacado-Matthews is one of the spark plugs for an active, resilient defensive unit. The Surfriders (0-4, 0-3) had a bye last weekend after losing to Moanalua, 21-7.

Kailua won the previous matchup with Castle, 26-21, in 2019.

Pearl City at Waialua

Friday, 7 p.m.

Robin Kami became the winningest coach in school history, surpassing Joe Francis when the Chargers won their season opener against Kalaheo. Now, Pearl City (3-3, 3-2 OIA D-II) is tied with Kalani and Nanakuli for third place with four playoff berths offered.

Pearl City already has a potential head-to-head tiebreaker over Nanakuli. The Chargers’ remaining schedule after Waialua has McKinley and Kalani.

Waialua (2-3) needs a win on Friday to keep its playoff chances alive. The Bulldogs lost to Radford last Saturday, making this a short week. QB Blazen Benz has accounted for 669 yards and five TDs from scrimmage.

When the teams met in 2019, Pearl City earned a 29-26 overtime win. The Chargers have a three-game win streak over the Bulldogs, who last beat Pearl City on Oct. 14, 2016.

Nanakuli vs. Kalani

Kaiser Stadium

Friday, 7 p.m.

Each team still has three games left on the regular-season schedule, but this matchup is pivotal. Nanakuli (3-3, 3-2 OIA D-II) is coming off a 38-32 loss to Kaiser. The Golden Hawks’ two losses, the other came against Pearl City, were by a combined seven points.

Nanakuli is thrilling to watch offensively with Keahi Ah Sui at QB and a host of playmakers . The senior has passed for 1,316 yards and 14 TDs with just five picks, and has 340 yards and four more TDs on the ground. His passer rating is 155.3.

Kalani (3-2, 3-2) is coming off a bye week. Like Ah Sui, Falcons QB Logan Lim has been a very effective dual threat. Lim has 1,235 yards and 13 TDs from scrimmage. He has completed 62 percent of his passes and has a QB rating of 137.6.

Nanakuli won the last meeting with Kalani, 28-21, in 2019. The Golden Hawks have a four-game win streak over the Falcons. Kalani’s last victory over Nanakuli was on Sept. 21, 2013. Noah Brum was the QB in Kalani’s 34-32 win.

Kapolei at Leilehua

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The Hurricanes (1-4) and Mules (1-4) are looking for momentum going into the offseason. Two-way lineman Iosefa Tapeni has been one of Kapolei’s bright spots at left tackle and defensive line. The 6-foot-3, 288-pound junior has 14 tackles for loss, including nine sacks.

Keawe Andres leads Leilehua in receiving with 18 catches for 213 yards with two TDs.

Moanalua at Roosevelt

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Moanalua’s Jayce Bareng has emerged as one of the most productive pass catchers in the state. The 5-6, 140-pound freshman has hauled in 40 percent of Taylor Malloe’s completions. Bareng has 34 catches for 493 yards and three TDs.

Defensively, ballhawking safety Keenan McCaddy has been one a key contributor for Moanalua (4-1 overall). Defensive lineman Blaze Sumiye and linebackers Mesi Maae, Ruben Chavez and Dominic Tisalona have helped Na Menehune limit opponents to 17 points per game.

Roosevelt (2-3, 2-2 OIA D-I) had been stellar defensively, allowing just 13 points per game, before losing to No. 6 ‘Iolani last week, 40-7. Eight starters missed the game, including Boise State commit Kaeo Akana.

Waipahu vs. Aiea

John Velasco Stadium

Saturday, 4 p.m.

The Marauders (2-1) have relied on QB Joshua Manu and RB Michael Iaulualo. Manu has passed for 567 yards and seven TDs with five interceptions. Iaulualo has 314 rushing yards and two TDs.

Aiea’s Kaimana Lale-Saole has rushed for 258 yards (4.7 per carry). Eziekiel Olie has accounted for all eight of Na Alii’s offensive TDs, including two on the ground. Olie has passed for 648 yards and six TDs, but has also thrown 10 picks for a passer rating of 103.

Kalaheo at Radford

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Radford (5-1) has bounced back with wins over Kalani and Waialua since losing to Kaiser three weeks ago. The 1-2 combo of Christian Payton and Michael Hayslett at RB has established consistency for coach Fred Salanoa’s squad. Payton (589 yards, 10 TDs) and Hayslett (351, five) could possibly post 1,000-yard seasons with three regular-season games left, and the possibility of two playoff games, followed by the state tournament.

Last week, Kalaheo (1-5) posted its first win since 2018 by outscoring McKinley, 34-22. Quarterback Riis Weber continues to be a cornerstone, passing for 683 yards and five TDs in 141 attempts.

Kaimuki vs. McKinley

Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium

Saturday, 6 p.m.

The Bulldogs’ rough start — the firing of coach David Tautofi, a forfeit loss to open the schedule — hasn’t stopped LB/WR/QB Sione Taufa and his ironman teammates. Taufa (141 rushing yards, TD) and RB Ofa Vehikite (231, two) are the leading rushers for Kaimuki (1-4).

QB Dustin Chow show leads the aerial show for McKinley (0-4). With 1,275 yards, nine TDs and eight picks, Chow’s QB rating is 111.2.

Michael Papa’s 201 receiving yards against Radford ranks third all-time in school history.

Kaimuki has a four-game win streak against McKinley. The Tigers last defeated the Bulldogs on Aug. 31, 2013.

No. 1 Kahuku at No. 5 Campbell

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

At 5-0, Kahuku has the OIA Open top seed in hand unless Campbell (4-1) pulls off one of the season’s biggest upsets.

The Sabers are coming off a 48-14 loss to Mililani, and a week before that, Mililani had lost at home to Kahuku, 55-20. All the logic in the world favors the team in red, one that has outscored OIA Open opponents 276 to 40.

Kahuku quarterback Jason Mariteragi suffered a shoulder injury in the win over Mililani two weeks ago. With a bye last week, the team from the North Shore will be refreshed. If Mariteragi doesn’t suit up, Waika Crawford will make a case as one of the state’s best backup QBs. Crawford has six TDs and only one interception in 25 pass attempts. Five of the TDs were in the win over Mililani.

Kainoa Carvalho (26 receptions, 412 yards, four TDs) and Kealoha Kaio (20, 252, six) have been in sync with their passers most of the time, but linebacker-receiver Liona Lefau (nine, 153, four) is another devastating weapon.

Campbell has youth across the board, and despite the lopsided loss last week to Mililani, continues to stick to the game plan. Sophomore Chayne Kuboyama-Hayashi threw six picks against Mililani, but rebounded to throw two bombs to Dominick Espinda late in the game.

Farrington at No. 3 Mililani

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

The Governors (0-5) are coming off their closest game of the season, a 9-6 loss to previously winless Leilehua. Sophomore MJ Moreno continues to progress at quarterback with five TD passes and only three interceptions in 72 attempts, with a solid passer rating of 116.5.

The Trojans (4-1) are currently in second place. With last week’s win over Campbell, Mililani can seal second and home field in the first round of the playoffs by defeating Farrington.