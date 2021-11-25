comscore Mindy Pennybacker: Surfing the metaverse can wait | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Mindy Pennybacker: Surfing the metaverse can wait

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Bishop Museum has a new installation honoring Hawaii Olympic gold medalists Duke Paoa Kahanamoku and Carissa Moore. The exhibit, located near the Hawaiian Hall, features a replica of Kahanamoku’s surfboard and the original Moore used to win her gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics this year. Also featured is the original gold medal Kahanamoku won in the 1920 Olympics.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Bishop Museum has a new installation honoring Hawaii Olympic gold medalists Duke Paoa Kahanamoku and Carissa Moore. The exhibit, located near the Hawaiian Hall, features a replica of Kahanamoku’s surfboard and the original Moore used to win her gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics this year. Also featured is the original gold medal Kahanamoku won in the 1920 Olympics.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Bishop Museum has a new installation honoring Hawaii Olympic gold medalists Duke Kahanamoku and Carissa Moore. The exhibit is located near the Hawaiian Hall and features a replica of Kahanamoku’s surfboard and the original Moore used to win her gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics this year. Also featured is the gold medal Kahanamoku won in the 1920 Olympics.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Bishop Museum has a new installation honoring Hawaii Olympic gold medalists Duke Kahanamoku and Carissa Moore. The exhibit is located near the Hawaiian Hall and features a replica of Kahanamoku’s surfboard and the original Moore used to win her gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics this year. Also featured is the gold medal Kahanamoku won in the 1920 Olympics.

It was a typical lackluster November morning on the South Shore, where ’tis not the season for surf. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up