Mindy Pennybacker: Surfing the metaverse can wait

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Bishop Museum has a new installation honoring Hawaii Olympic gold medalists Duke Paoa Kahanamoku and Carissa Moore. The exhibit, located near the Hawaiian Hall, features a replica of Kahanamoku’s surfboard and the original Moore used to win her gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics this year. Also featured is the original gold medal Kahanamoku won in the 1920 Olympics.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
