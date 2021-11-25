Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 9:43 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today THURSDAY BASKETBALL College men: Lubbock Christian at Hawaii Pacific, 4 p.m., at The Shark Tank. College women: Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic—Walsh (Ohio) vs. Chaminade, noon, at The Shark Tank. Friday BASKETBALL College women: Rainbow Wahine Showdown—Utah vs. Gonzaga, noon; Eastern Illinois at Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.; games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Also, Dakota Wesleyan vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at McCabe gym. Also, Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic— Lubbock Christian at Hawaii Pacific, 4 p.m., at The Shark Tank. CHEERLEADING OIA: Eastern Division Championships, 1 p.m., at Mililani High. FOOTBALL OIA Open Division: Kapolei at Leilehua, varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game. OIA Division I: Moanalua at Roosevelt, varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game. OIA Division II: Kailua at Castle, varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game; Pearl City at Waialua, 7 p.m.; Nanakuli vs. Kalani at Kaiser High, 7 p.m. VOLLEYBALL Big West women: Cal State Northridge at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Soccer ILH Wednesday Junior varsity girls Punahou Blue 6, ‘Iolani 1 Punahou 4, Kamehameha White 1 Previous Story Television and radio - Nov. 25, 2021