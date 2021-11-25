comscore Wahine volleyball seniors eager for long-awaited moment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Wahine volleyball seniors eager for long-awaited moment

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:36 p.m.
  • COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII Wahine seniors Brooke Van Sickle, Skyler Williams and Janelle Gong will be playing their final home matches this weekend.

The moment is worth the wait. After transferring to Hawaii in 2019, Brooke Van Sickle remembers watching the chicken skin sendoff for the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team’s seniors in a packed arena. Read more

