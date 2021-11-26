comscore Off the News: Help Santa help poor kids | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Help Santa help poor kids

  • Today
  • Updated 1:08 a.m.

In this time of excess and indulgence, there’s no better reality check than to look in on the wishes of children who have nothing. Check out the U.S. Postal Service’s Operation Santa for a direct way to make a connection. Read more

