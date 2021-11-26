Off the News: Help Santa help poor kids

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In this time of excess and indulgence, there’s no better reality check than to look in on the wishes of children who have nothing. Check out the U.S. Postal Service’s Operation Santa for a direct way to make a connection.

Sign up at uspsoperationsanta.org. Starting Monday you can read letters that needy children have addressed to Santa. In Hawaii, postal employees helped children at Kahauiki Village housing complex put their wishes on paper. Pick one and be Santa. It will be worth it.

Schatz sees bipartisanship in Senate

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz was feeling enough of the holiday spirit Wednesday to view Senate colleagues through an optimistic lens.

Speaking on the “Spotlight Hawaii” webcast, Schatz said that bad as things are, there is some quiet work going on across the aisle. Bills to reverse dishonorable discharges for LGTBQ service members, and restoring Pell grants for prisoners are among the targets for bipartisanship.

“Frankly, that’s not interesting to the cable shows,” he said, “so it’s hard to get the word out.”