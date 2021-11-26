comscore Editorial: Keep it local this holiday season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Keep it local this holiday season

  • Today
  • Updated 1:15 a.m.

The spirit of this holiday season? It’s now infused with relief with a capital “R,” thanks to eased pandemic restrictions that will open up these holidays to more in-person activities and socializing. And that will propel recovery, as more people venture out, spend money and create needed churn for Hawaii’s economy. Read more

Previous Story
Column: We can do better: lessons from arrest of a 10-year old girl

Scroll Up