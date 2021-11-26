Families join for a face-to-face Thanksgiving at Hawaii nursing homes
By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated Midnight
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lillian Takeuchi, 82, and her husband, Thomas, 93, greeted each with love at Palolo Chinese Home on Thanksgiving. The couple just celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary earlier this month. Thomas was placed in the nursing home after an injury in May 2020 and the pair were separated because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanksgiving was the first holiday since the start of the pandemic that more than one family member was able to visit.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lillian Takeuchi, 82, her husband, Thomas, 93, and their son John sang “You are my Sunshine” during a Thanksgiving gathering at Palolo Chinese Home.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lillian Takeuchi, 82, and her husband, Thomas, 93, greeted each with love at Palolo Chinese Home on Thanksgiving. The couple just celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary earlier this month. Thomas was placed in the nursing home after an injury in May 2020 and the pair were separated because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanksgiving was the first holiday since the start of the pandemic that more than one family member was able to visit.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Takeuchi family gathered at Palolo Chinese Home for a Thanksgiving visit. Pictured in the center is Lillian, 82, and Thomas Takeuchi, 93, with their son, John, and his wife Annie, left. The couple just celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary earlier this month. Thomas was placed in the nursing home after an injury in May 2020 and the pair were separated because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanksgiving was the first holiday since the start of the pandemic that more than one family member was able to visit.