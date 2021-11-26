comscore Families join for a face-to-face Thanksgiving at Hawaii nursing homes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Families join for a face-to-face Thanksgiving at Hawaii nursing homes

  By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated Midnight
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Lillian Takeuchi, 82, and her husband, Thomas, 93, greeted each with love at Palolo Chinese Home on Thanksgiving. The couple just celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary earlier this month. Thomas was placed in the nursing home after an injury in May 2020 and the pair were separated because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanksgiving was the first holiday since the start of the pandemic that more than one family member was able to visit.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Lillian Takeuchi, 82, her husband, Thomas, 93, and their son John sang “You are my Sunshine” during a Thanksgiving gathering at Palolo Chinese Home.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Takeuchi family gathered at Palolo Chinese Home for a Thanksgiving visit. Pictured in the center is Lillian, 82, and Thomas Takeuchi, 93, with their son, John, and his wife Annie, left. The couple just celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary earlier this month. Thomas was placed in the nursing home after an injury in May 2020 and the pair were separated because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanksgiving was the first holiday since the start of the pandemic that more than one family member was able to visit.

It was a clear, breezy Thanksgiving afternoon in upper Palolo Valley, and seated in his wheelchair on the leaf-shaded terrace of his nursing home, Thomas Takeuchi, 93, was singing in a strong, melodic baritone as his family cheered him on with laughter and praise. Read more

