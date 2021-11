Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

DataHouse Consulting Inc. has appointed Hong Phan as its chief executive officer. Phan was previously co-president of the firm. In three years at DataHouse, she has doubled its revenue in Hawaii and on the mainland, which now represents close to 40% of total revenue.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.