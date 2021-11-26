Game Time Preview: Hawaii vs. Wyoming

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

RAINBOW WARRIORS OFFENSE

WR—84 Nick Mardner 6-6 190 Jr.

TE—85 Caleb Phillips 6-5 230 Sr.

LT—75 Ilm Manning 6-4 280 Sr.

LG—71 Micah Vanterpool 6-6 300 Sr.

C—72 Kohl Levao 6-6 350 Sr.

RG—52 Solo Vaipulu 6-2 300 Sr.

RT—74 Gene Pryor 6-3 310 Sr.

AP—7 Calvin Turner Jr. 5-11 195 Sr.

WR—23 Jared Smart 6-0 190 Sr.

QB—12 Chevan Cordeiro 6-1 190 Jr.

RB—0 Dae Dae Hunter 5-10 200 So.

The education of offensive coordinator Bo Graham began at West Virginia, where he learned Rich Rodriguez’s offense (triple option out of spread formation). Graham then worked under coaches of prolific offenses — Gus Malzahn, Mike Norvell, Chip Long and Billy Napier. A blend of several concepts — spread, run-pass option, Air Raid — have led to the development of the up-tempo, run-and-gun system now used at UH. When Graham was first hired last year, the plan was for him to rotate at offensive stations in practices and serve as the “eye in the sky,” making calls from the coaches’ booth during games. Early in the 2020 season, he took over play-calling duties. He was on the sideline during the New Mexico Bowl. Last week, he returned to the coaches’ booth, where he enjoyed a wider view of formations and was able to relay calls to receivers coach Marcus Davis on the sideline. “We were rolling on offense,” quarterback Chevan Cordeiro said of the 50-45 victory. The Warriors appear to be on track to matching head coach Todd Graham’s goal of playing with tempo, establishing a downhill running attack, setting up vertical routes off play-action throws, and eliminating penalties. Cordeiro appears to be 100% from a shoulder injury that forced him to miss three starts. Cordeiro brings elusiveness, a friendly arc on deep passes (41.3% completion and eight TDs on throws 20 yards from the line of scrimmage), and quick release (74.7% accuracy to the flats). Zion Bowens and Cordeiro average 24.8 yards on their pass completions. Tight ends Hekili Keliiliki, Steven Fiso and Kamuela Borden have been used as extra blockers and check-down receivers.

RAINBOW WARRIORS DEFENSE

DE—50 Justus Tavai 6-3 295 Sr.

NT—55 Blessman Taala 6-1 300 Sr.

DE—99 Jonah Laulu 6-6 260 Jr.

LB—53 Darius Muasau 6-1 230 Jr.

LB—1 Penei Pavihi 6-3 245 Sr.

Spur—19 Quentin Frazier 6-1 195 Sr.

Stud—5 Khoury Bethley 5-10 200 Sr.

BCB—18 Cortez Davis 5-11 180 Sr.

S—36 Solo Turner 6-2 205 So.

S—0 Chima Azunna 6-0 200 Sr.

FCB—20 Cameron Lockridge 6-0 180 Jr.

The Warriors are a statistical enigma. They are second among FBS teams in takeaways (13 fumble recoveries, 15 interceptions), but 116th in yards relinquished (457.8). They are third in scoring touchdowns on defense (two on fumble returns, three on interceptions) and have allowed touchdowns on 53.2% of red-zone drives, but are 109th in scoring defense (32.8). The breakdowns are traced to missed tackles (12.3 per game) and broken plays. Opponents have six rushing touchdowns of 30-plus yards and eight scoring passes of at least 35 yards. The Warriors’ strength has been in the trenches. Blessman Taala is having a solid season as a two-gap canceller. No longer a tight end, Jonah Laulu has emerged as a three-spot defender who uses his long reach to obscure passes to the flats or grasp cut-back runners. Justus Tavai has been able to set the edge with power moves. Two transfers — Solo Turner (Baylor) and Chima Azunna (Iowa State) — are getting the most reps at safety. Turner was recruited as a linebacker, then worked at tight end before moving to the secondary. Azunna was a starter before missing four games with an injury. Last week, he made 10 tackles. The development of the safeties has allowed Khoury Bethley, who plays the hybrid spot known as stud, to play more snaps near the box or as an edge blitzer. Bethley has 7.5 tackles for loss, including four sacks, and is tied for the NCAA lead with five interceptions.

KO—46 Kyler Halvorsen 6-0 175 Fr.

PK/P—2 Matthew Shipley 6-1 175 So.

LS—44 Wyatt Tucker 5-10 215 Sr.

H—96 Adam Stack 6-2 180 Jr.

KR—13 Jalen Perdue 5-10. 175. Jr.

PR—31 Dedrick Parson 5-8 205 Sr.

Kyler Halvorsen is ranked 16th nationally in average kickoff distance (63.0 yards). Of his 67 kickoffs, 37 have been returned. Opponents’ average drive starts at the 24 following a Halvorsen kickoff. He also has made three tackles. Matthew Shipley’s 85% accuracy on field goals (17-for-20) is the highest for a Warrior since Rigoberto Sanchez converted on all 13 attempts in 2016. Jalen Perdue impressed enough in practices to win the kick returner’s job.

COWBOYS OFFENSE

X—5 Isaiah Neyor 6-3 210 So.

Z—83 Will Pelissier 6-3 200 Fr.

TE—81 Treyton Welch 6-3 233 Jr.

LT—62 Rudy Stofer 6-6 308 Sr.

LG—69 Eric Abojei 6-5 328 Sr.

C—73 Keegan Cryder 6-4 309 Sr.

RG—89 Logan Harris 6-3 310 Sr.

RT—75 Frank Crum 6-7 314 Jr.

QB—15 Levi Williams 6-5 224 So.

FB—80 Parker Christensen 6-2 229 So.

RB—6 Xazavian Valladay 6-0 198 Sr.

Head coach Craig Bohl’s preferred offensive style is rooted in a power running game; his preferred quarterback is tall and sturdy. Bohl has blended both in recent games. The Cowboys are averaging 202.0 rushing yards per game. Quarterback Levi Williams, who is 6-5 and 224 pounds, is from the same strong-armed, quick-footed mold as two NFL quarterbacks Bohl previously coached — Josh Allen and Carson Wentz. The Cowboys are 2-2, including a rout of Utah State last week, since Williams replaced Sean Chambers during a four-game losing streak. Williams’ play-action efficiency — 12-for-15 for 242 yards against USU — is enhanced with his full-stride runs. As a starter, Williams is averaging 6.9 yards per non-sack scramble or keeper. The Cowboys’ base is a 22 alignment — two tight ends, two backs — that complements an accordion O-line that stretches the block platform. A favorite tactic is tight ends Treyton Welch and Colin O’Brien on one side of the formation, then both motioning to the other side while fullback Parker Christensen joins the three-blocker convoy. If defenses clog the running lanes, that frees Isaiah Nevor, who has 36 catches (and one drop) on a team-high 73 targets. Running backs Xazavian Valladay and Titus Swen are a 1-2 combo. Swen averages 6.3 yards per rush, including 3.9 after contact. Valladay has netted 942 rushing yards. Of his 177 carries, nine were for negative yards. He has lost only one fumble. “Sometimes I’ll practice with two footballs, just to get to that ball-security point,” Valladay said. “You don’t want anybody taking money from you. You’ve got to hold on to your money.”

COWBOYS DEFENSE

DE—88 Garrett Crall 6-5 239 Sr.

NT—94 Cole Godbout 6-4 274 Jr.

DT—96 Jordan Bertagnole 6-4 275 So.

DE—91 Jaylen Pate 6-3 247 So.

MLB—48 Chad Muma 6-3 242 Sr.

WLB—28 Easton Gibbs 6-2 227 So.

NB—6 Keonte Glinton 6-0 179 So.

CB—21 C.J. Coldon 6-1 180 Jr.

SS—8 Rome Weber 5-11 196 Jr.

FS—42 Isaac White 6-1 195 Fr.

CB—20 Azizi Hearn 6-1 202 Sr.

In 27 years of coaching, defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel has crafted schemes designed to confound passing offenses. This season, the Cowboys are fourth nationally (and No. 1 in the Mountain West) in pass defense, allowing 164.3 yards per game. They are 26th in total defense (333.6 yards per game) and 33rd in scoring (21.6). Azizi Hearn and C.J. Coldon are two of the league’s best press corners. Hearn has not missed a tackle, and has given up only 12 catches. The Cowboys rotate between a cover-2 or single-high deep coverage with the safeties. The Cowboys play a true even front with the four linemen in three-point stances. Defensive tackle Ravontae Holt has missed five games and defensive end Solomon Byrd has missed the past three. The Cowboys often set up a five-man box — which is ample when the middle linebacker is Chad Muma, a finalist for the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker. Muma is second nationally in solo stops (6.8 per game) and fourth in total tackles (10.9). Of his 75 unassisted tackles, Muma said, “the guys on the team like to make jokes about that. They’re like, ‘Man, we’re doing all the work up front just so you can get some solo tackles.’” Muma, whose father and grandfather are Wyoming alumni, was recruited as a safety. But the coaches felt Muma had the same skills as linebacker Logan Wilson, now with the Bengals. After Wilson graduated, Muma stepped into the middle. “I think Logan prepared me well for this position.”

COWBOYS SPECIAL TEAMS

PK—46 John Hoyland 5-10 194 So.

P—27 Ralph Fawaz 6-1 195 Fr.

SS—34 Tommy Wroblewski 6-2 185 Fr.

LS—49 Teagan Liufau 6-3 250 Jr.

H—20 Ryan Marquez 6-1 194 Jr.

KR—12 Cameron Stone 5-10 182 So.

PR—29 Caleb Cooley 5-7 170 So.

Luke Glassock’s injury opened the way for walk-on John Hoyland to claim the place-kicker’s job last year. Hoyland went on to lead the nation with 2.17 field goals per game and earn a berth on the FWAA All-Freshman team. Hoyland has connected on 75% of his FGs this season. Since being promoted two weeks ago, Cameron Stone is averaging 45.8 yards per kickoff return. Stone scored on a 99-yard return against Utah State.