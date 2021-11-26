Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

College women: Rainbow Wahine Showdown—Utah vs. Gonzaga, noon; Eastern Illinois at Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.; games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Also, Dakota Wesleyan vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at McCabe gym. Also, Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic—Lubbock Christian at Hawaii Pacific, 4 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

CHEERLEADING

OIA: Eastern Division Championships, 1 p.m., at Mililani High.

FOOTBALL

OIA Open Division: Kapolei at Leilehua, varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game.

OIA Division I: Moanalua at Roosevelt, varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game.

OIA Division II: Kailua at Castle, varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game; Pearl City at Waialua, 7 p.m.; Nanakuli vs. Kalani at Kaiser High, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: Cal State Northridge at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Lubbock Christian vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe Gym.

College women: Rainbow Wahine Showdown—Gonzaga vs. Eastern Illinois, noon; Utah at Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.; games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

CHEERLEADING

OIA: Western Division Championships, 1 p.m., at Kaiser High.

CROSS COUNTRY

OIA: Championships, 8:30 a.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park.

FOOTBALL

OIA Open division: Farrington at Mililani, Kahuku at Campbell; varsity begins 25 minutes after 4 p.m. junior varsity game.

OIA Division I: Aiea at Waipahu, varsity begins 25 minutes after 4 p.m. junior varsity game.

OIA Division II: Kalaheo at Radford, varsity begins 25 minutes after 4 p.m. junior varsity game; Kaimuki vs. McKinley at Roosevelt High, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College women: Rainbow Wahine Showdown—Utah vs. Eastern Illinois, noon; Gonzaga at Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.; games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

BOWLING

OIA West

Wednesday

Varsity Girls

Kapolei 2172

Pearl City 2108

Mililani 1592

Radford 1177

Waipahu 949

Campbell 710

Waialua 474

Leilehua 381

Waianae 339

Nanakuli 265

High Score/3-Game High

Kapolei: Janae Yockman 223/Dynasty Aweau 459

Pearl City: Samantha Kanehailua 213/575

Mililani: Kylie Arai 161/409

Radford: Evy Ferreira 129/362

Waipahu: Sharie Mamaud 147/422

Campbell: Laynee Aquino 149/390

Waialua: Zyrille Udaundo 95/257

Leilehua: Jaylynn Baker 132/381

Waianae: Darrilyn Bland-Kyle 127/339

Nanakuli: Ladayna Aranas 109/265

Varsity Boys

Pearl City 2692

Mililani 2331

Leilehua 2323

Waipahu 2290

Kapolei 2086

Aiea 1672

Campbell 1593

Nanakuli 1322

Waialua 927

Radford 706

Waianae 417

High Score/3-Game High

Pearl City: Shaine Fujii 246/635

Mililani: Michael Weyl 226/573

Leilehua: Guylen Shimabukuro 183/Kai Natividad 456

Waipahu: Jacob Galisa 188/534

Kapolei: Jayden Higuchi 229/607

Aiea: Jacob Watanabe 183/483

Campbell: Jaytceton Galon 158/365

Nanakuli: Emory Carrick 213/504

Waialua: Kekai Nakai 126/338

Radford: Tobias Almeida 160/441

Waianae: Dalton Kahookele 147/417