Calendar Today BASKETBALL College women: Rainbow Wahine Showdown—Utah vs. Gonzaga, noon; Eastern Illinois at Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.; games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Also, Dakota Wesleyan vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at McCabe gym. Also, Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic—Lubbock Christian at Hawaii Pacific, 4 p.m., at The Shark Tank. CHEERLEADING OIA: Eastern Division Championships, 1 p.m., at Mililani High. FOOTBALL OIA Open Division: Kapolei at Leilehua, varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game. OIA Division I: Moanalua at Roosevelt, varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game. OIA Division II: Kailua at Castle, varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. junior varsity game; Pearl City at Waialua, 7 p.m.; Nanakuli vs. Kalani at Kaiser High, 7 p.m. VOLLEYBALL Big West women: Cal State Northridge at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. SATURDAY BASKETBALL College men: Lubbock Christian vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe Gym. College women: Rainbow Wahine Showdown—Gonzaga vs. Eastern Illinois, noon; Utah at Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.; games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. CHEERLEADING OIA: Western Division Championships, 1 p.m., at Kaiser High. CROSS COUNTRY OIA: Championships, 8:30 a.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park. FOOTBALL OIA Open division: Farrington at Mililani, Kahuku at Campbell; varsity begins 25 minutes after 4 p.m. junior varsity game. OIA Division I: Aiea at Waipahu, varsity begins 25 minutes after 4 p.m. junior varsity game. OIA Division II: Kalaheo at Radford, varsity begins 25 minutes after 4 p.m. junior varsity game; Kaimuki vs. McKinley at Roosevelt High, 6 p.m. VOLLEYBALL Big West women: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. SUNDAY BASKETBALL College women: Rainbow Wahine Showdown—Utah vs. Eastern Illinois, noon; Gonzaga at Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.; games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. BOWLING OIA West Wednesday Varsity Girls Kapolei 2172 Pearl City 2108 Mililani 1592 Radford 1177 Waipahu 949 Campbell 710 Waialua 474 Leilehua 381 Waianae 339 Nanakuli 265 High Score/3-Game High Kapolei: Janae Yockman 223/Dynasty Aweau 459 Pearl City: Samantha Kanehailua 213/575 Mililani: Kylie Arai 161/409 Radford: Evy Ferreira 129/362 Waipahu: Sharie Mamaud 147/422 Campbell: Laynee Aquino 149/390 Waialua: Zyrille Udaundo 95/257 Leilehua: Jaylynn Baker 132/381 Waianae: Darrilyn Bland-Kyle 127/339 Nanakuli: Ladayna Aranas 109/265 Varsity Boys Pearl City 2692 Mililani 2331 Leilehua 2323 Waipahu 2290 Kapolei 2086 Aiea 1672 Campbell 1593 Nanakuli 1322 Waialua 927 Radford 706 Waianae 417 High Score/3-Game High Pearl City: Shaine Fujii 246/635 Mililani: Michael Weyl 226/573 Leilehua: Guylen Shimabukuro 183/Kai Natividad 456 Waipahu: Jacob Galisa 188/534 Kapolei: Jayden Higuchi 229/607 Aiea: Jacob Watanabe 183/483 Campbell: Jaytceton Galon 158/365 Nanakuli: Emory Carrick 213/504 Waialua: Kekai Nakai 126/338 Radford: Tobias Almeida 160/441 Waianae: Dalton Kahookele 147/417