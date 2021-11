Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Don’t express hate on social media platforms

On TikTok and Instagram, the biggest social media platforms, one thing stands out: hate. Hate is powerful and hurtful. When did we stop caring about how our words hurt people?

I was on TikTok and came across a video of someone dancing in their bathing suit. I was horrified by the comments. People feel like they can say whatever they want because it is anonymous.

Social media is a big thing nowadays, but we need to be able to feel safe. TikTok is where people post 15-second videos. That’s all someone sees before judging others. Words are just as painful as sticks and stones, so be mindful when it comes to your words.

Maya Angelou once said, “Hate has caused a lot of problems in this world, but has not solved one.” Don’t be that person who brings others down. Be the one who lifts others up.

Ava Alosa

Ala Moana

Time running short for Hawaii coffee industry

Climate change is coming for your morning cup of coffee.

This problem needs to be handled; the coffee industry is struggling with a climate-fueled fungus known as “coffee rust” (“State moves to limit spread of coffee fungus,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 12).

This occurrence is threatening the financial foundation of this industry, stemming from loss of production.

Millions of dollars have been invested in industries like this one, and coffee farming is a big industry in Hawaii.

Time is limited. Action and raising awareness should start now. Our islands won’t always be in this stable condition.

Kailani Ebert

Kahala

State denied access to veteran’s shot record

I am a veteran and Hawaii citizen who received two Moderna vaccine shots and a booster from the Department of Veterans Affairs on Oahu.

I recently tried to get on Safe Travels Hawaii to fly to the mainland. I was denied because my vaccine records cannot be accessed by the state of Hawaii.

Because the state cannot access the federal database, I could actually get vaccinated again in our state. This might be a glitch, allowing people to get vaccinated more than two times, plus the booster.

Does the state realize this?

Bob Naka

Mililani

