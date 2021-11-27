comscore Editorial: Navy needs Red Hill push | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Navy needs Red Hill push

  • Today
  • Updated 8:40 p.m.

Activists have rung the alarm, loudly, about the continuing presence of the subterraneous and aging fuel tank system positioned above a primary Oahu drinking-water aquifer, and their dissatisfaction with how its overseers in the Navy have handled the issue. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Technology campus would be a boondoggle; Property taxes revenue should be increasing; TMT developers just want to build telescope

Scroll Up