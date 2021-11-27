Hawaii retailers optimistic that eased COVID restrictions will help holiday sales
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:36 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Although the crowds were nowhere near pre-pandemic levels for Black Friday, a steady stream of shoppers looking for deals filled Pearlridge Center throughout the morning.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A T&C Surf employee distributed hand sanitizer to a shopper before entering the store.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Looking at ornaments on Friday in Santa’s Pen is Henry Li and Risa Takahashi.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Although the crowds were nowhere near pre-pandemic levels for Black Friday, a steady stream of shoppers looking for deals filled Pearlridge Center throughout the morning.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree