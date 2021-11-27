comscore Hawaii men’s basketball team hands 1 to South Alabama | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii men’s basketball team hands 1 to South Alabama

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii basketball team’s generosity was a fault in Friday’s 72-69 loss to South Alabama. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii women’s basketball team routs Eastern Illinois
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 27, 2021

Scroll Up