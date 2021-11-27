comscore Hawaii opens weekend tournament with easy win over Eastern Illinois | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii opens weekend tournament with easy win over Eastern Illinois

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A fast start for Hawaii’s new-look lineup spurred the Rainbow Wahine basketball team to a 71-50 win over Eastern Illinois on Friday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

