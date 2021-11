Prep football: Moanalua’s miraculous comeback stuns Roosevelt and earns Na Menehune D-I title game berth

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Keenan McCaddy hauled in a 56-yard touchdown pass from Taylor Malloe with two minutes to play, lifting Moanalua to a 27-21 comeback win over Roosevelt on Friday to clinch one of the two playoff berths in the division.

Moanalua, which trailed 21-0 at the half, finished regular-season play 5-1. Roosevelt saw its playoff hopes dashed.

Roosevelt got the ball back after nearly fumbling away the ensuing pooch kickoff, but Blayze Sumiye’s third sack of the game on fourth-and-9 ended the Rough Riders’ final possession with 1:23 left.

Defense set the tone for both teams in the first quarter. On their fourth series, the Rough Riders got an 11-yard play-action pass from Kayman Lewis to Kalua Nahale over the middle to break the ice with 11:56 left in the second quarter.

Nahale came up big again with a blocked punt deep in Moanalua territory. The ball ricocheted off teammate Daniel Faletoi and into the hands of Jayden Gaopoa-Montgomery, who raced into the end zone from 4 yards out. Roosevelt led 14-0 with seven minutes to go in the first half.

Two-way ironman Kamu Kaaihue hauled in an 8-yard touchdown strike from Lewis in the left corner for a 21-0 Rough Riders lead with 3:11 to go in the second quarter.

Roosevelt’s persistent first-half pass rush wasn’t as effective after the break. Malloe heaved four TD passes, starting with a 97-yarder to Jayce Bareng, who bounced off a would-be-tackler and raced for most of the yardage down the right sideline to get Moanalua on the scoreboard with 11:22 left in the third quarter.

With Roosevelt’s offense sputtering, Moanalua got within 21-13 with 1:34 left on a 22-yard scoring strike from Malloe to Andy Canencia.

A 30-yard pass from Malloe to Bareng on a post route cut the lead to 21-19 with 5:38 left, but a trick play on the PAT finished as an incomplete pass by Bareng.

The visitors got the ball back with 3:24 left and drove 78 yards. McCaddy played safety for the entire game and entered on offense for the go-ahead drive. On fourth-and-22, he hauled in a 36-yard pass for a first down, and on the next play, the defensive back went for the pick on a deep sideline route. McCaddy hauled the ball in and raced down the right sideline for the winning TD.

Kapolei 32, Leilehua 13

Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa rushed for a score and passed for another and the visiting Hurricanes pulled away in the third quarter of a game that was delayed about 30 minutes because of an on-field fracas.

“I’m just happy for the kids because we’re not going to the playoffs,” said Kapolei coach Darren Hernandez. “I’m happy for the seniors, they get to go out with a win.”

Kapolei scored on its first two possessions: a 31-yard quarterback keeper by Tagovailoa-Amosa and a 29-yard pass from Tagovailoa-Amosa to Alea Nahulu-Mahelona.

The Hurricanes (2-4) led 15-13 at halftime and put the game away with a 43-yard scoring run by Braedon Pieper, an 8-yard touchdown run by Ezra Sidotti and a safety in the third quarter to take a 32-13 lead.

The game was rather chippy, with numerous personal fouls called against both teams. Things came to a head with 1:11 left in the third quarter when the Hurricanes scored on a safety after a snap went over the Leilehua punter’s head and he was tackled in the end zone.

After the play, multiple scuffles broke out on the field and players and coaches from both sides ran off the sidelines.

The referee talked to Hernandez and Leilehua coach Mark Kurisu twice after the incident. The coaches then had lengthy talks with their teams.

Both teams were called for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play.

“I just told them, ‘This is not us. We at Kapolei, we need to keep our head,’ ” Hernandez said. “Anybody who acted up, we pulled them out, we had a talk with them, we didn’t send them back in until we set them straight.”

Kurisu said: “You can’t put it on any team. We discussed as head coaches, it’s a heated game. Who does this affect the most? That’s our seniors. We didn’t want to cut the game short.”

There were no further incidents.

“You saw after the stoppage, the teams both settled down tremendously,” Hernandez said.

Will Kulihaapai-Alovao had three sacks for the Hurricanes. Tagovailoa-Amosa passed for 135 yards.

Tristan Icuspit had two interceptions for the Mules (1-5).

His first interception, which he returned 71 yards to the 27 with 21 seconds remaining before halftime, set up an 8-yard scoring pass from Pono Arindain to Cole Northington in the right corner of the end zone to cut the Mules’ deficit to 15-13 with no time on the clock.

On the previous play, the Mules’ Jonathan Breceda missed a 34-yard field-goal attempt, but the Hurricanes were called for a personal foul on the play, which gave the Mules an untimed down from the 8.

Kyle Sakamoto, Star-Advertiser

Kalani 34, Nanakuli 21

The Falcons mathematically stayed alive in the race to qualify for the OIA Division II title game by earning their first win over the Golden Hawks since 2013.

Kalani coach Scott Melemai thought it was the most complete game of the season for Kalani (4-2 OIA Division II), which threw for 179 yards and ran for 182 yards in the win.

The Falcons also held the Golden Hawks (3-3 OIA Division II) to 207 total yards a week after Nanakuli’s 38-32 loss to undefeated Kaiser that came down to the final play.

“Last week they almost came up with it and this past week we’ve been preparing for them and trying to take away as much as we can and keep our heads even so we don’t hurt ourselves,” Melemai said.

A defensive battle for much of the half changed when Kalani senior Noa Uchida scored three touchdowns in the final 5:31 of the second quarter.

Uchida caught a 14-yard touchdown pass on third-and-goal and then scored on a 17-yard run three minutes later after senior defensive back Kai Webster intercepted a pass thrown by Nanakuli quarterback Keahi Ah Sui.

Uchida added a 40-yard touchdown reception after Ah Sui’s lone touchdown throw of 14 yards to Hansen Salausa-Ka’awa as Kalani led 20-13 at halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Kalani took its largest lead at 34-13 after touchdown runs by Josh Oh and Viggo Tafao.

Oh finished with 119 yards on 26 carries for his fourth 100-yard game of the season.

“Works hard, runs hard at practice. What you want in a senior running back,” Melemai said of Oh.

Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser

Kailua 30, Castle 13

The Surfriders snapped a six-game losing streak dating back to 2019 with a win over the Knights that eliminated Castle from postseason contention.

Ikaika Quidashay rushed for two second-half touchdowns to put the game away for Kailua (1-4, 1-3 OIA D-I), which has beaten Castle in seven of the past nine meetings between the two rivals.

Keoni Williams returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown and had a team-high seven tackles to lead the Kailua defense.

Castle receiver Coby Tanioka scored both of the Knights’ touchdowns, on catches of 4 and 26 yards from quarterback Daunte Ching, and led all players with seven receptions for 135 yards.

Senior defensive end Blazen Long-Wong had three of Kailua’s eight sacks in the game.

Star-Advertiser staff

Pearl City 22, Waialua 17

Chargers senior quarterback Sefo Feesago passed for 202 yards and three touchdowns and added 22 yards rushing on seven carries in a victory over the Bulldogs.

Waialua notched the first score of the game when sophomore Lasse Stolten nailed a 35-yard field goal for the only score of the first quarter.

Chargers senior wide receiver Joshua Gleason caught a 10-yard pass from senior quarterback Feesago, but the two-point attempt was intercepted. The Bulldogs scored on senior running back Ezekiel Sheridan’s 58-yard rush and Stolten kicked the extra point for Waialua’s 10-6 lead in the second quarter.

Pearl City notched two more scores in the first half on junior wide receiver Bradley Kansou’s 11-yard catch from Feesago, with Marcus Rodriguez making the extra point and adding a 35-yard field goal to end the half for a 16-10 Pearl City lead.

Rodriguez caught a 26-yard pass from Feesago, but the two-point pass attempt failed for a Pearl City 22-10 lead halfway through the third quarter.

Waialua senior Blazen Benz scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Noelle Kakimoto, Special to the Star-Advertiser

Moanalua 27, Roosevelt 21

At Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium

Moanalua (5-1, 4-1) 0 0 13 14 — 27

Roosevelt (1-4, 1-3) 0 21 0 0 — 21

ROOS—Kalua Nahale 11 pass from Kayman Lewis (Micaiah Garan kick)

ROOS—Jayden Gaopoa-Montgomery 4 punt block return (Garan kick)

ROOS—Kamu Kaaihue 7 pass from Lewis (Garan kick)

MOA—Jayce Bareng 97 pass from Taylor Malloe (Alex Heim kick)

MOA—Andy Canencia 22 pass from Malloe (kick failed)

MOA—Bareng 30 pass from Malloe (pass failed)

MOA—Keenan McCaddy 56 pass from Malloe (Bareng pass from Malloe)

JV—Moanalua 38, Roosevelt 2.

Individual statistics

RUSHING—Moa: Cameron Johnson 7-15, Malloe 8-(-25), Ryson Lum 3-15, Kindred Malakai Park 3-3, Bareng 1-(-2). Roos: Kai He 2-5, Kaeo Akana 3-2, Kayman Lewis 9-(-16), Landen Kalani 4-0,

Team 1-(-38).

PASSING—Moa: Malloe 22-44-1-343. Roos: Kayman Lewis 22-42-3-217.

RECEIVING—Moa: Jayce Bareng 9-149, Isaac Ishikawa 1-(-2), Andy Canencia 4-52, Gabe Wells 4-35, Johnson 1-5, Park 1-12, McCaddy 2-92. Roos: George Matsunaga 6-72, Christian Aarona 4-34, Jayden Gaopoa-Montgomery 1-6, Kalua Nahale 1-11, Kamuela Kaaihue 8-87, Chase Aguinaldo 1-5, Kalani 1-2

Kapolei 32, Leilehua 13

At Leilehua

Kapolei (2-4) 12 3 17 0 — 32

Leilehua (1-5) 7 6 0 0 — 13

Kap—Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa 31 run (pass failed)

Kap—Alea Nahulu-Mahelona 29 pass from Tagovailoa-Amosa (pass failed)

Lei—Keawe Andres 45 pass from Pono Arindain (Jonathan Breceda kick)

Kap—FG Hurley Kennedy 36

Lei—Cole Northington 8 pass from Arindain (pass failed)

Kap—Braedon Pieper 43 run (Kennedy kick)

Kap—Ezra Sidotti 8 run (Garrett Hayes from Tagovailoa-Amosa)

Kap—safety, punter tackled in the end zone

RUSHING—Kapolei: Sidotti 13-65, Pieper 6-62, Tagovailoa-Amosa 5-21, Greg Tuaopepe 2-14, Vaimetua Kamakele 3-13, Eian Albano 2-12, Caleb Dela Pena-Pihana 1-8, Nahulu-Mahelona 1-8, Team 1-(minus 2), Bayette Akaka-Folau 1-(minus 7). Leilehua: Jett Cabal 4-22, Aliiolani Kahanu 1-6, Arindain 7-6, Xander Muyot 2-0, Team 2-(minus 7), Northington 8-(minus 12).

PASSING—Kapolei: Tagovailoa-Amosa 15-23-1-135, Akaka-Folau 0-2-1-0. Leilehua: Arindain 8-22-0-75, Muyot 2-2-0-15.

RECEIVING—Kapolei: Nahulu-Mahelona 8-49, Riley Camarillo 3-42, Sidotti 1-22, Mason Gomez 1-16, Akaka-Folau 1-8, Pena-Pihana 1-(minus 2). Leilehua: Brayden Furtado 4-10, Cabal 3-12, Andres 1-45, Timothy Arnold 1-15, Northington 1-8.

Kailua 30, Castle 13

At Castle H.S. field

Kailua (1-4, 1-3) 13 3 7 7 — 30

Castle (2-4, 2-3) 0 7 6 0 — 13

Kail — Koyo Kekauoha 9 run (Theodor Bierbrauer kick)

Kail — Keoni Williams 30 interception return (kick failed)

Cast — Coby Tanioka 4 pass from Daunte Ching (Laurin Buckenburgh kick)

Kail — FG Bierbrauer 34

Cast — Tanioka 26 pass from Ching (kick failed)

Kail — Ikaika Quidashay 6 run (Bierbrauer kick)

Kail — Quidashay 2 run (Bierbrauer kick)

RUSHING—Kailua: Quidashay 19-79, Kekauoha 6-51, Romeo Ortiz 5-45, David Quidashay Wise 3-6, team 1-(minus 6), Jathan Bejarano 1-(minus 8). Castle: Staten Martin 1-8, Mason Carreira 2-4, Jayden Flores 1-(minus 1), Maddux Vilardi 1-(minus 6), team 1-(minus 7), Ching 11-(minus 22).

PASSING—Kailua: Ortiz 12-30-0-139. Castle: Ching 16-27-3-202, Vilardi 2-5-0-21.

RECEIVING—Kailua: Nainoa Smith-Akana 5-41, Bejarano 3-17, Damien Jacobs 2-51, Japheth Lilo 3-20. Castle: Tanioka 7-135, Kala Estacado-Matthews 6-34, Kanoa Hillen-Jenny 3-28, Diesel Goya 1-21, Noah Shinbara 1-5.

Kalani 34, Nanakuli 21

at Kaiser Stadium

Nanakuli (3-3, 3-3) 7 6 0 8 — 21

Kalani (4-2, 4-2) 0 20 0 14 — 34

NAN—Christian Asinsin 4 run (Branztyn Reyes kick)

KALN—Noa Uchida 14 pass from Logan Lim (kick failed)

KALN—Uchida 17 run (run failed)

NAN—Hansen Salausa-Ka’awa 14 pass from Keahi Ah Sui (kick failed)

KALN—Uchida 40 pass from Lim (Josh Oh run)

KALN—Oh 1 run (Oh run)

KALN—Viggo Tafao 4 run (run failed)

NAN—Ah Sui 1 run (Joseph Lewis IV run)

RUSHING—Nanakuli: Christian Asinsin 6-17, Ah Sui 9-9, Lewis IV 1-2. Kalani: Oh 26-119, Devin Nguyen 6-54, Uchida 3-20, Tafao 1-4, team 1-(minus 2), Lim 11-(minus 13).

PASSING—Nanakuli: Ah Sui 14-31-2—179. Kalani: Lim 12-25-0—156.

RECEIVING—Nanakuli: Salausa-Ka’awa 5-40, Allen Mahoe III 4-43, Asinsin 3-43, David Kalili 1-30, Lewis IV 1-23. Kalani: Mikala Nishimoto 5-55, Uchida 4-86, Noah Ah Sam 2-13, Oh 1-2.

Pearl City 22, Waialua 17

at Waialua H.S.

Pearl City (4-3) 0 16 6 0 — 22

Waialua (2-4) 3 7 0 7 — 17

WAI – Lasse Stolten 35 field goal

PC – Joshua Gleason 10 pass from Sefo Feesago (2 pt attempt failed)

WAI – Ezekiel Sheridan 58 run (Stolton kick)

PC – Bradley Kansou 11 pass from Feesago (Marcus Rodriguez kick)

PC – Rodriguez 35 field goal

PC – Rodriguez 26 pass from Feesago (2 pt attempt failed)

WAI – Blazen Benz 1 run (Stolton kick)

RUSHING—Pearl City: Caleb Kaai 13-71, Feesago 7-22, Shaedyn Quemado 2-4, Leland Parker-Kamakawiwoole 2-4, Kansou 1-(minus 1). Waialua: Ezekiel Sheridan 8-63, Benz 5-17, Taylor Calaro 4-5, Tyson Apau 4-3, James Zara 1-(minus 3), TEAM 1-(minus 14).

PASSING—Pearl City: Feesago 19-27-0-202. Waialua: Apau 15-28-1-140, Benz 2-9-0-57.

RECEIVING—Pearl City: Gleason 8-124, Kansou 7-39, Rodriguez 2-29, Zion Gella-Kaulia 2-10. Waialua: Apau 2-57, James Zara 5-54, Jack Amarcio 3-33, Stolten 2-25, Jayvie Arellano 2-17, Gino Coyle 1-6, Calaro 1-5, Elisha Sheridan 1-0.

Big Island Interscholastic Federation

Division I semifinals

Konawaena 55, Kea’au 19