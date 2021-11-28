Column: Catching COVID: Prayers and vaccine

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Toward the end of 2019, fear struck the world. A deadly virus, COVID-19, entered our lives. Many became sick and many died. Many were in shock, not understanding what was happening or why. The world was in chaos. Read more

Toward the end of 2019, fear struck the world. A deadly virus, COVID-19, entered our lives. Many became sick and many died. Many were in shock, not understanding what was happening or why. The world was in chaos.

But we moved on, hoping and praying that a vaccine would be discovered. But it was a long wait.

I was in a daze. I never thought this would happen in my lifetime. Things like this only happen in movies. I was overwhelmed. But I, too, moved on. I cleaned, scrubbed and sanitized. Wore my mask, kept my distance and stayed home.

Then tragedy struck! My whole household contacted the deadly virus — all four of us. I was shocked! I did everything I possibly could. What went wrong?

Thankfully my family recovered. But I was rushed to the hospital, gasping for air. It was a horrible experience.

I lay on the hospital bed fighting for my life. Everything was wrong. My blood pressure and sugar level were super high. I had COVID pneumonia and my oxygen level was dangerously low. Three to four vials of blood were drawn in the wee hours of each morning. I felt drained. I lay on the bed motionless — tears flowing. I knew I wasn’t going to make it. My heart ached for my children. I just wanted to hug them one last time.

But throughout my illness, my children never gave up. They prayed for me constantly. They urged me to pray, too, and to believe. They never gave me peace … texting, calling, praying. They were awesome, all five of them, including my husband. I always taught them to pray when problems got too difficult to solve. Yet here I was, giving up hope.

My spirit was lifted. I began to pray as I never did before. I told God I wanted to live and to show me what can I do to help myself. I thanked Him for His love and tender care, and cried myself to sleep.

The next morning I slowly slid off the bed to use the restroom. But first, I asked God to walk with me. And He did.

All day — back and forth — He walked with me. And my oxygen remained on the safe level. I started to do my lung exercise and drank mouthfuls of water. Then suddenly I craved food! I ate everything on my tray. I even had the nerve to grumble when dinner was late. I was hungry!

Within two days, my tests and blood work showed positive results. My antibodies were fighting back! I was getting stronger. I couldn’t believe it when the doctor told me I could go home. My heart reached the sky.

It took half an hour to walk up the 14 steps to my bedroom. I rejoiced!

But sometimes things happen beyond our control. For that night, the electricity went out for 18 hours. My children were devastated. I was still on oxygen — how could my tank run without electricity?

They offered all kinds of help, but I said, “no, just pray!” And they did. The next morning, I was alive and well. My oxygen level was perfect, and I never needed the oxygen tank again.

It took a lot of prayers to heal me. Besides my family, my church family and friends were praying, too. How awesome is that?

I am so thankful for prayers and that we still have the freedom to pray. Prayer works miracles. It changes things. It is a direct hot line to God. And it’s free.

Today I am alive and well — and, thanks to the vaccine, I can now hug my children again. I am able to spend time with my family and go to church once more.

I am thankful that the vaccine was discovered. It made it easier to go on with my life. How awesome is that?

Dorothy Decker is a mother of five, a writer, an avid bead collector and a member of the Wahiawa Seventh-day Adventist Church.