Be thankful: Readers share thoughts on being grateful

Blessed for ‘framily’ who care with such kindness

We are so very thankful to live in Hawaii and remain healthy during this COVID-19 pandemic. My husband and I are in our 70s and are only children with no siblings whose parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles have passed on. We have only a few cousins in the mainland with whom we keep in touch by email.

We live in one of the best neighborhoods on Oahu. We are surrounded by families with children as well as those who have a lot in their own lives to deal with. Yet, so many of these families during the past pandemic years and to the present day stop by to see us or call us to be sure we are OK, stop by to offer to go to the store for us, stop by with food and delicious treats they made for us.

They always say, “if you need anything, don’t hesitate to call on us.”

We feel so very blessed by these friends that we call them our “framily” — friends who are family. They treat us as family; we are so cared for with such kindness. If only we could clone them and send them throughout our country and the world, how much more happy and joyful we all would be.

May God bless you all and give you and your family a very Happy Thanksgiving!

Marie J. Scott

Makakilo

Research scientists top list of thanks for health staffers

Millions of medical staff and first responders deserve our gratitude. I specifically thank the research scientists and infectious disease physicians who devoted nonstop time and effort to develop the many COVID-19 vaccines and antiviral pills that have, literally, saved humanity from the pandemic. Many of us would not be alive but for their sacrifices. Mahalo to all.

John Hoshibata

Mililani

Medical colleagues, fresh air and golf ease pandemic stress

I am thankful for science, scientists, researchers, geneticists and everyone who thought outside the box and created a mRNA-based vaccine to get our cells to produce a protein to mimic COVID-19. Then our immune system can fight the virus.

I am thankful for my fellow health care workers who fought bravely to save lives, including the unvaccinated who followed the internet lies and conspiracy theories. This put them and others in danger. Self-sacrificing indeed.

To the little things: the beautiful sunshine, a breath of fresh air with no mask, a cool swim in the ocean and a walk around the park.

And to golf — one of the few activities not adversely effected by the pandemic. I was able to escape for a few hours and play a game that gives me satisfaction, joy and frustration. I can take it out on the golf ball and end up in a hazard. Ugh!

I feel blessed.

Robert K. Soberano

Moiliili

Thank medical heroes by getting COVID-vaccinated

COVID-19 times have been trying times. Lives have been impacted by this pandemic. While it has created victims, heroes also have emerged.

It is the latter group that we should be thankful for: the first responders, the doctors, the nurses, the health care workers and those taking care of COVID-19 patients. In addition, we should be grateful for the responsible citizens who have taken their civic duties to have themselves and their families vaccinated and convince others to do the same. They have contributed to the mitigation of the disease.

Now, we urge everyone to be a part of the campaign (if you have not done so), and we all will be grateful to you.

Trifona Andres

Kaneohe

^

Superior quality of care by Kaiser oncology team

I would like to thank the dedicated nurses and professional staff who provide superior patient care in Kaiser Permanente’s oncology unit. They have made my immunotherapy treatments for the last year as tolerable as possible.

I walked into my first treatment session in early 2021 with considerable anxiety, but was immediately put at ease by the nursing staff. They treat each patient with care, respect and empathy. The entire oncology team has made my dealing with a dreadful disease as comforting as they are able.

And a big mahalo to my son-in-law for driving me to many of the treatments.

William Hamilton

Hawaii Kai

School helps grandson; judiciary buoys spirits

I am thankful for Mililani High School’s teachers and counselors for recognizing my grandson’s distraction from virtual schooling at home. The telephone calls home to address his incomplete class assignments. Like many teenagers, he found it very difficult coping and dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic virus chaos, but more emotionally dealing with his late father’s Stage 4 cancer and his late grandmother’s declining health, and his mother’s off/on work schedule. Thank you for your support!

I am thankful for the third branch of government, the judicial system: Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald, Lori Okita, Kristin L. Davidson, Wayne S. Taniguchi and others in pivoting to keep all the employees safe from COVID-19: the daily communication, sanitization and constant adaptation to the governor’s proclamations, and modifications in the workplace.

I’m especially thankful for their intervention in addressing our mental and emotional health with “Spirit Week,” the upcoming Christmas decoration contest, the annual Christmas luncheon, and professional service flyers.

Johnnie-Mae L. Perry

Waianae

Kindness of strangers in time of car trouble

On Aug. 31, my car died at a major intersection in Kamuela when I was taking it to have the battery terminals replaced at Lex Brodie’s, about 150 yards away.

My deepest gratitude forever to the three knights in shining armor who leapt immediately out of their cars (yes, as a matter of fact, their cars were very shiny) to push me into the parking lot at the shopping center, and to a true Earth angel in the car behind me who offered to dash over to Lex Brodie’s to get help. She refused to leave until she was sure I was OK. My appreciation also to the employee who immediately went over and got my car started again.

I want all of you to know that you rescued me from a desperate situation, and I will always remember your unselfish kindness. I hope there are always knights and angels to rescue you, but also hope you will never need them!

Mahalo nui loa!

Linda Hunter

Honokaa, Hawaii island

Outpouring over son’s death, daughter’s cancer

So much to be thankful for now!

New Year’s Day 2021: What a downer, as I was diagnosed with COVID-19 and have heart and kidney problems.

Then came Jan. 6, a dreadful insurrection in Washington, D.C., plus two awful phone calls: My beloved son Mark suddenly died of pancreatic cancer and my only daughter was diagnosed with breast cancer. What is left to go wrong?

An outpouring of love and concern subsequently followed for our family — calls, cards, emails, news of prayers at church gatherings. Many people didn’t even know my son or daughter, but showed their compassion freely. Neighbors helping us. I’m so grateful for everything!

Now my daughter is post-surgery, in remission, and back to teaching. I’m anticipating pacemaker surgery. And all around I see our beautiful Hawaiian environment. How lucky we are!

But overall, I’m thankful for the very beautiful Hawaiian people — the most treasured asset we have. May God bless everyone this Thanksgiving Day, and every day!

Francis “Fran” Thomas

Kalihi-Palama

God, husband, friends, doctor aid in tough year

For me, Thanksgiving is always a time of thankfulness, gratefulness and appreciation of family and friends as well as for the joy of the scents of the season: pumpkin pies and cookies, the anticipation of holiday celebrations.

This Thanksgiving, I’m eternally grateful and thankful to God for the gift of life, allowing me to experience and sense the beauty surrounding me and for the universe we all live in.

I am especially grateful and thankful for my husband, who has unflinchingly tended to my foot injury for the last several months (because I cannot), and for his constant companionship in this time of COVID-19 and change.

I am also grateful for my “Paws Patrol” friends: Debbie, Margaret and Betty, for their unfailing show of support and love for me and my family, for their cards, calls, mail and more, including Dr. Ed — all of whom I could not have gotten through this year without.

Marsha Faulkner

Hawaii Kai

New cystic fibrosis drug brings hope and thanks

I am so very thankful for science this year, particularly for medical science. While the medical science that brought us the COVID-19 vaccine is forefront on many people’s minds, my thanks go back to before the pandemic began.

In October 2019, the Food and Drug Administration approved the fourth drug to treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis, a rare, genetic, progressive disease with no cure that affects about 30,000 Americans.

What made this drug different than the previous three was that my then-10-year-old nephew’s mutations meant this was the drug for him. I will never forget awaking to the news that the drug had been approved.

While I knew my nephew wasn’t old enough for it at the time, it meant that there was something for him, and for thousands like him; it was hope. It also was bittersweet, because about 10% of the cystic fibrosis population still would be waiting for a drug (due to rare mutations).

On his 11th birthday, just as the world started to shut down from the pandemic, my nephew started that drug. Within two weeks, his lung function improved, he had put on weight, and his persistent cough was all but gone.

That gift of better and more tomorrows — that is what medical science has given my nephew, and so many more with cystic fibrosis. My family knows all too well what that gift means. And it’s why we will not stop until all those families impacted by cystic fibrosis have a treatment, and ultimately a cure. Thank you to the researchers, scientists and all involved in gifting my nephew improved health.

Maureen Ballard

Ala Wai

God’s blessings: modern medicine, clean environs

Thanksgiving is a time to count our blessings given by God, who loves each one of us from Day One!

I personally want to give thanks for the wonderful tool God gives me daily that keeps me alive, even as I am passing 80 years old this December. That tool is modern medicine, with great advisers and doctors here on Oahu. I testify to everyone within hearing that I would never have lasted this long without them.

We are all constantly blessed with good weather, fresh air and great golf courses — not to mention the clean water that keeps them green.

Mahalo, God!

Judith Thomas-Benito

Kapolei

Valuable lessons from pandemic tribulations

I am thankful for all of our tribulations during this pandemic. It is during this time that we strengthen the bonds with our family and friends through Zoom, FaceTime, emails and phone calls. We are closer together, even after losing loved ones to COVID-19. There are so many precious memories of them forever in our hearts.

Being on lockdown, we were forced to stay home. I’ve had a lot of time to sew quilts for the kids in foreign lands and take more Zumba classes and cooking classes online. I practice my piano every week and memorized some of my favorite pieces. We must remember: There is a reason for everything that has happened.

“We also glory in tribulations, knowing that tribulations produces perseverance; And perseverance, character; And character, hope.” — Romans 5: 3-4.

Christine C. Chow

Punahou

Truly land of aloha, from nature to people

I would like to give thanks for: living in a place with a temperate climate, beautiful beaches, lush greenery throughout the year, diverse people and cultures living side by side, variety of foods and ethnic dishes, dedicated first responders and health care providers, community and leaders who believe in science, not participating in daylight savings time.

Lucky to live in the land of aloha.

Grace Mimaki

Salt Lake

96-year-olds eager for joyous holiday reunions

We are grateful that my wife and I have celebrated our 96th birthdays this year, as well as our 73rd wedding anniversary. We are both still walking, although I use a cane to steady myself, but we are living independently with hardly any fear of the COVID-19 pandemic since having taken the necessary vaccinations, including the third booster shots.

We are now looking forward to our family holiday reunion as our younger members find their way back home from the mainland. “Joyful, Joyful We Adore Thee”!

Toshio Miyashita

Kakaako

Kindness over trash help deserves a shout-out

As a kupuna living in Manoa, with our street curb 60 steps from our kitchen, rubbish management is no easy chore. On our narrow street, trash collection is done old-style by hard-working collectors twice every week.

So here’s a shout-out, a mahalo, a grateful smile to John and Randy and Jose who without any request from me, so kindly carry the emptied trash cans to our garage!

William Metzger

Manoa

Malama, care for others rooted in island culture

I am grateful for a new day given — the sun rising from the east, E Ala E — and to know God’s grace that makes us, and for His will to be done here. We’ve learned to malama and care for each other, to be rooted in our island culture. Blessings indeed. The “aloha spirit.”

I’m grateful for all first responders, our medical professionals, all essential workers, all the music that we can listen to that makes us happy.

Till our sun sets, ‘ekolu mea nui Hawaii nei, with faith, hope and love — imua! Forward on, and ohana!

Dana Lorenzo

Wahiawa

Much care and support through loss of husband

This past pandemic year I have been grateful for the support and strength of friends, neighbors and all the health care professionals who helped me deal with the recent loss of my husband, Len. He suffered from a familial dementia that left him bedridden and speechless for the last eight months.

From the early-morning 911 calls until his death, we met only care and compassion. With all our family scattered on the mainland, I bless the day I moved to Hawaii 35 years ago and adopted it as home.

Rebecca Cann

Kailua

Heartfelt mahalo for generous, kind people

To everyone who has been and continues to be thoughtful, generous in many ways and just nice: a heartfelt mahalo!

Linda Hayashi

Pearl City

