Persnickety poinsettias from Haleiwa nursery arrive for the holiday season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Persnickety poinsettias from Haleiwa nursery arrive for the holiday season

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A Christmas Joy Pink poinsettia is seen at Alluvion.

    A Christmas Joy Pink poinsettia is seen at Alluvion.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A Premium Ice Crystal poinsettia is seen at Alluvion.

    A Premium Ice Crystal poinsettia is seen at Alluvion.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Chad Matsushima works among the poinsettias at Alluvion nursery in Haleiwa.

    Chad Matsushima works among the poinsettias at Alluvion nursery in Haleiwa.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Chad Matsushima and his mother, Susan Matsushima, stand in the family’s Alluvion nursery with a large pot of Ferrara poinsettias.

    Chad Matsushima and his mother, Susan Matsushima, stand in the family’s Alluvion nursery with a large pot of Ferrara poinsettias.

This month, thousands of rows of poinsettias at the Alluvion Inc. nursery/florist in Haleiwa turned red, pink and white just in time for holiday decorations, the culmination of meticulous cultivation that started in July. Read more

