Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Father, I Will Take Care of You”

Episode 35

6:40 p.m. today

Seongjun’s family assumes Donghui is responsible for the changes in Seongjun and they come down on her. Hyungseob is guilt-ridden about deceiving Seongjun. At Jungeun’s urging, Seongjun comes forward and tells Hyunwoo that they are brothers.

Episode 36

7:45 p.m. today

Donghui and her grandmother move out. Hyunwoo confronts Hyungseob, asking him to give back his brother.

“One Beautiful Day in October”

Drama special, part one

7:45 p.m. Monday

Shin-jae is a stubborn poet who can’t do anything without his wife. Yoon-geum, his devoted wife, has been diagnosed with a terminal disease. But Yoon-geum is more worried about her husband than her own impending death.

Drama special, part two

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Shin-jae and his daughter come to terms with Yoon- geum’s death. Shin-jae sets out to do the things Yoon-geum wanted him to do.

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 53-54

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Yeon-hee comes to trust Myung-jun again and helps him find the heir to Misung’s family. Hwa-kyung notices something amiss about Yeon-hee and seeks out Mr. Min. Ju-won suffers from mutism. Do-bin exposes Misung’s slush fund on the internet and falls out of favor with Misung. Myung-jun confirms through Jae-bin’s DNA test that he is related to Misung. Hwa-kyung plans to make a comeback using Jae-bin.

Episodes 55-56

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Woo-jung’s job interviews don’t go well, leaving her with no real home. Chairman Oh finally meets Misung’s grandson. He wants to reward Hwa-kyung for finding Jae-bin. Hwa-kyung grabs the opportunity and tells him of her relationship with Jae-bin.

“One the Woman”

Episode 15

7:55 p.m. Friday

Yeon-ju and Seung-wook are caught up in a brawl trying to protect Mi-na from danger. However, a hit to her head renders Mi-na unconscious. Meanwhile, Seung-deok makes an issue of Yeon-ju’s conduct to get her fired.

Episode 16 (finale)

7:55 p.m. Saturday

A traitor disrupts Yeon-ju and Seung-wook’s plan to expose Sung-hye at her inauguration. Yeon-ju confronts the traitor face to face. He spiked her water with a drug to knock her out.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.