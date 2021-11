Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“When the Storm Comes”

By Linda Ashman; illustrated by Taeeun Yoo

Illustrations and easy-to-read, rhyming text show the many different ways in which people and animals prepare for a storm and take shelter.

Ages 3-7

“Allergic: A Graphic Novel”

By Megan Wagner Lloyd; illustrated by Michelle Mee Nutter

Maggie loves animals and gets to choose a pet on her birthday. But when she goes to choose one, she finds out that she’s allergic! Will she be able to find the perfect pet for herself?

Ages 8-12

“A Very Modern Dictionary”

By Tobias Anthony

Over 600 words, phrases and abbreviations to keep your culture game on point.

Ages 12 and up