Ambulance charges may increase on Oahu as city seeks to close budget gap | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ambulance charges may increase on Oahu as city seeks to close budget gap

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.

Top officials with the Honolulu Emergency Services Department say they are looking at more aggressive debt collection, charging for more services, such as treating people at the scene even if they aren’t transported in an ambulance, and potentially raising fees. Read more

