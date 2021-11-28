comscore Hawaii’s first tiny home project for the homeless ready for residents | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii’s first tiny home project for the homeless ready for residents

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  Kama'oku, the new "kauhale" housing project in Kalealoa, features 37 homes. The 100-square-foot homes were designed to face each other to promote a sense of community among residents. Each resident is expected to pay $500 a month in rent. Standing at the door of one of the units on Tuesday was Nani Medeiros, executive director of HomeAid Hawaii.

  Nani Medeiros, left, executive director of HomeAid Hawaii, and Ryan Watanabe, vice president of M. Watanabe Electrical, walked past a covered outdoor pavilion on Tuesday.

  Each tiny house at Kama'oku is furnished, wired for electricity and comes with a ceiling fan.

  Kama'oku, the new "kauhale" housing project in Kalealoa, features 37 homes.

The final touches are being applied to Hawaii’s first “kauhale” of 100-square-foot homes in Kalaeloa, providing permanent housing for some of Hawaii’s chronically homeless and most-troubled people living on the street and in shelters. Read more

