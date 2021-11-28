comscore Growing Wahine basketball team learns more lessons in loss to Utah | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Growing Wahine basketball team learns more lessons in loss to Utah

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Laura Beeman identified three keys for Hawaii to address entering Saturday’s matchup with Utah. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Nov. 27, 2021
Next Story
Television and radio - Nov. 28, 2021

Scroll Up