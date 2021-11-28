Growing Wahine basketball team learns more lessons in loss to Utah

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Laura Beeman identified three keys for Hawaii to address entering Saturday’s matchup with Utah.

All three areas ended up tilting toward the Utes — their 3-point shooting in particular — in their 73-57 win over the Rainbow Wahine basketball team on Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Utah guard Brynna Maxwell hit five 3-pointers in a 23-point performance, and 12 of the Utes’ 26 field goals came from behind the arc to cap the second day of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown.

Along with Utah’s proficiency from the perimeter, Beeman noted two more prominent categories on the stat sheet. Utah (5-1) converted 26 points off of UH turnovers and the Utes’ work on the offensive boards led to 14 second-chance points. The Utes outrebounded the Wahine 34-26, with 13 off the offensive glass.

“Those were the three areas we talked about before the game,” Beeman said. “That we had to take care of the ball, we couldn’t give up 3-point shots, and we always have to rebound.”

Utah entered the game second in the nation in scoring at 90.4 points per game and sixth with 10.8 3-pointers per game. Maxwell drained two from long range in a 10-point second quarter to help the Utes open up a 34-21 lead and two more in the fourth quarter as the Utes managed to fend off the Wahine.

“The problem was just losing assignments defensively and allowing particularly (Maxwell) to get wide open and hit 3s,” Beeman said. “And when they needed a big shot she was finding it.”

In contrast, Hawaii guard Daejah Phillips led the Rainbow Wahine (2-4) with 19 points off the bench, with much of her scoring coming off drives to the basket. Phillips shot 5-for-9 from the field and 9-for-13 from the free-throw line.

“Honestly I didn’t really see it (early in the game). Then I saw the openings, so I took them and started getting the fouls called,” Phillips said. “I just kept going because no one was stopping me.”

Phillips sat out last week’s Bank of Hawaii Classic due to injury and contributed six assists and seven rebounds in UH’s win over Eastern Illinois on Friday.

“Fresh legs,” Phillips said. “Really just getting up and down the floor was what I needed to get going again.”

Keeping fresh legs on the court is part of the challenge for the UH coaching staff this weekend with guard Olivia Davies and forwards Kallin Spiller and Jacque David among the Wahine not available.

“The good thing is we’ve got a lot of pieces and we have three players out of our lineup that all could be starters,” Beeman said. “To have three people not here tonight to give us depth, rotation, some breathers, that affects you the second day of a tournament.”

UH forward Amy Atwell scored 12 points on 3-for-12 shooting with two 3-pointers and forward Nnenna Orji finished with 10 points inside. The Wahine gave away 23 turnovers, 15 coming in the first half, yet trailed by eight at the break and closed to within 10 at 61-51 when Phillips scored on a spinning drive into the lane with 7:21 left.

But the Wahine were held scoreless over the next five minutes and Utah went on a 9-0 surge to reclaim control. Utes guard Kennady McQueen drove for a layup to halt a 6-0 UH run, then hit a 3-pointer with 3:15 left to stretch the lead to 66-51 and finished with 10 points.

UH closes the three-day tournament today against Gonzaga (5-1), the lone 2-0 team in the tournament after a 74-53 win over Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

“We can’t dwell on this loss,” Phillips said. “We gotta keep our heads up and come into shootaround with energy, focused and ready to play at 2:30.”